Jan. 21, 2022 / 9:14 AM

Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan
Jason Bateman (L), and his wife, Amanda Anka, attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. Bateman discussed his podcast "SmartLess" going on tour while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman poked fun at his upcoming SmartLess tour with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

SmartLess, which started in July 2020, features Bateman, Arnett and Hayes as the hosts. Each member takes turns inviting a surprise guest that the other two don't know about.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 2 in Toronto and will include stops in New York City, Chicago, Madison, Wis., and Los Angeles.

"It's a really dumb idea. The whole podcast itself is insane. I don't know what we're doing and then we kind of jokingly said well we should take this thing on the road you know," Bateman said on Thursday before stating that they received interest from venues for the live show.

"We're going to go, but it's just four idiots, well, three idiots and one respectable guest, having a conversation on a stage. People pay money to see singing, dancing, stand-up. It's just us talking," he continued.

Bateman also told Kimmel that they will have cameras around during the tour for a two-part documentary for Discovery+. The series will go behind-the-scenes of the tour with Bateman, Arnett and Hayes traveling and living together.

"I'm so afraid it's going to turn into some cheesy Big Brother episode where you know the cameras are catching us brushing our teeth in our hotel room. Sean waking up groggy and Will waking up without his wig on," Bateman said.

Batman stars in Netflix's Ozark Season 4 Part 1, which is out Friday.

