Jan. 20, 2022 / 9:07 AM

Eric Andre recalls Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan
Eric Andre talked about Johnny Knoxville surprising him on Christmas Eve and filming "Jackass Forever" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Eric Andre described how Johnny Knoxville broke into his house on Christmas Eve while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Andre stars with Knoxville in Jackass Forever, which is coming to theaters on Feb. 4. Andre told Kimmel on Wednesday that he had COVID-19 over the holidays and that Knoxville broke into his house as a way to cheer him up.

"He had toilet paper and an Andy Warhol wig and he started toilet papering my house. My alarm goes off. I'm stoned by myself, paranoid and I opened the window. I don't know it's him so I'm just yelling out the window like, 'I'm calling the police! I have a gun!'" Andre recalled, before stating that he was terrified.

Andre said Knoxville was videotaping the incident, which drove him crazy. The comedian didn't realize it was Knoxville until the stuntman pressed his face up against Andre's window.

"I open the door I'm like, "I'm going to kill you man. I have a gun and the cops are on their way.' And he goes, 'Dude, how good publicity would it have been if you had gotten me arrested and shot me right before Jackass comes out," Andre said.

Andre also discussed his experience making Jackass Forever.

"It was like the quickest I've ever said yes to a project and then immediately terrified because being on a Jackass set, it's like the Vietnam War of comedy. Like every step you take, a real landmine or an explosive could be underneath," Andre said.

