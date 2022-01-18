Watch Live
Senate begins debating proposed voting rights bills that have stalled in the chamber
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 18, 2022 / 1:04 PM

'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Cuphead Show!

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Cuphead Show! is based on the Studio MDHR video game Cuphead, released in 2017.

The preview teases fun, adventure and trouble for Cuphead and his brother, Mugman, as they take on the Devil in the Inkwell Isles.

Netflix also shared a poster for the show featuring Cuphead and Mugman.

The Cuphead Show! will consist of 12 episodes that run 12 minutes each. The series is described as "a character-driven comedy series" that will follow Cuphead and Mugman on a carnival-themed adventure.

Cuphead directors Chad and Jared Moldenhauer created the TV adaptation. Tru Valentino will voice Cuphead, with Frank Todaro as Mugman. The voice cast also includes Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake, Drey Griffin and Wayne Brady.

Advertisement

The Cuphead Show! premieres Feb. 18 on Netflix.

Read More

Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70B 'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
TV // 31 minutes ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
TV // 37 minutes ago
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff discusses what she has in common with her "How I Met Your Father" character, a struggling photographer looking for love, even though Duff is a working actor and mother of three.
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
TV // 1 hour ago
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced on Tuesday that an animated special titled "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse" is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 18.
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
TV // 1 hour ago
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Severance," a new thriller series directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, is coming to Apple TV+.
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
TV // 1 hour ago
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Aidy Bryant described meeting Bob Saget at a young age while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
TV // 2 hours ago
'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," a South Korean remake of the Spanish series "La Casa de Papel," is coming to Netflix.
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington discussed how he met the late Sidney Poitier and the friendship they shared while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac can't tell the difference between life and dreams in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel series, "Moon Knight."
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins competed against Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch found herself on the same team as Doudrop on "Raw."
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
TV // 17 hours ago
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called "Dinosaurs: The Final Day."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement