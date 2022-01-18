'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Cuphead Show!

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series Tuesday.

The Cuphead Show! is based on the Studio MDHR video game Cuphead, released in 2017.

The preview teases fun, adventure and trouble for Cuphead and his brother, Mugman, as they take on the Devil in the Inkwell Isles.

Netflix also shared a poster for the show featuring Cuphead and Mugman.

Do you have what it takes to help Cuphead and Mugman save the souls of the Inkwell Isles? Take your chance and unlock exclusive Cuphead content. https://t.co/Q0kO7LWkhS pic.twitter.com/TsyjPg5zBE— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 18, 2022

The Cuphead Show! will consist of 12 episodes that run 12 minutes each. The series is described as "a character-driven comedy series" that will follow Cuphead and Mugman on a carnival-themed adventure.

Cuphead directors Chad and Jared Moldenhauer created the TV adaptation. Tru Valentino will voice Cuphead, with Frank Todaro as Mugman. The voice cast also includes Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake, Drey Griffin and Wayne Brady.

The Cuphead Show! premieres Feb. 18 on Netflix.