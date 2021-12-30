Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K.

Torrin was crowned the winner of "The Voice Kids" Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of ITV

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Torrin, a 14-year-old singer-songwriter from Oxfordshire, was crowned the winner of Britain's The Voice Kids 2021 on Wednesday night. She was coached by former Spice Girl Melanie C for the ITV competition. Advertisement

"Auld Lang Syne" was her final song.

"It just feels totally incredible and thank you to Melanie because I wouldn't be here without you!" Torrin said upon learning she had won the talent contest.

Melanie C recalled hearing Torrin's voice for the first time, describing it as "an instant chair turner."

"She just has this incredibly unique quality about her, in her voice and then getting to know her personality as well she's very, very special," Melanie C said. "She's really unique. I always talk about wanting to be touched, wanting to feel a connection and emotion when somebody performs and she has that more than most. I'm so excited for her future."

The entire season is now available on ITV Hub.