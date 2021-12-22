Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale

1/2

Michelle Young (R) and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of ABC.

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette on ABC. Young chose Olukoya over runner-up Brandon James. Advertisement

Variety said Young and Olukoya are the first Black couple to get engaged on the dating competition show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted the finale, which featured both live segments and prerecorded footage from the couple's dates in Mexico.

During the live after-show, the couple was presented with a check for $200,000 to help them buy a house in Minnesota where Young lives and where Olukoya plans to relocate from Texas.

"I fall more in love every day," Young told People.com. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

"It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!" Olukoya added.

Season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard is set to premiere on Jan. 3.

Young was the runner-up on Season 25 of The Bachelor, starring Matt James.