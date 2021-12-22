Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 22, 2021 / 6:51 AM

Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale

By Karen Butler
1/2
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Michelle Young (R) and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of ABC.

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette on ABC.

Young chose Olukoya over runner-up Brandon James.

Advertisement

Variety said Young and Olukoya are the first Black couple to get engaged on the dating competition show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted the finale, which featured both live segments and prerecorded footage from the couple's dates in Mexico.

During the live after-show, the couple was presented with a check for $200,000 to help them buy a house in Minnesota where Young lives and where Olukoya plans to relocate from Texas.

"I fall more in love every day," Young told People.com. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

"It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!" Olukoya added.

Season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard is set to premiere on Jan. 3.

Young was the runner-up on Season 25 of The Bachelor, starring Matt James.

Read More

LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys 'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883' Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine

Latest Headlines

FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
TV // 1 hour ago
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FOX has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, "Toast & Roast 2022" starring former "Community" cast mates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
TV // 4 hours ago
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and the rest of the "Reno 911!" gang discuss recovering from Quibi and making the Paramount+ special "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon."
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 19 hours ago
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "I am Georgina," a new reality series featuring Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and their family, is coming to Netflix in January.
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
TV // 20 hours ago
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel series starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke records with its premiere.
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
TV // 22 hours ago
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World."
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to form an unlikely tag team in order to take on the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
TV // 1 day ago
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Crackle series "The Uncommon History of Very Common Things" is returning with six new episodes starting on Jan. 1.
Kendrick Sampson says 'Insecure' explores 'gray areas that make us human'
TV // 1 day ago
Kendrick Sampson says 'Insecure' explores 'gray areas that make us human'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Kendrick Sampson discussed his HBO series "Insecure" and what makes the show great as it heads into its series finale while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
'Real Housewives of New Jersey': Teresa clashes with Melissa, Margaret in Season 12 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Real Housewives of New Jersey': Teresa clashes with Melissa, Margaret in Season 12 trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Reality series "Real Housewives of New Jersey" will return for a 12th season on Bravo in February 2022.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser, photos introduce prequel series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser, photos introduce prequel series
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a new series starring Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, Linda Phan expecting first child
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, Linda Phan expecting first child
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement