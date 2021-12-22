Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 22, 2021 / 11:10 AM

'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come

By Annie Martin
1/3
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
Temuera Morrison (R), pictured with Rachel House, plays Boba Fett in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ is gearing up for the release of the new series The Book of Boba Fett.

The streaming service shared a featurette for the Star Wars series Wednesday featuring cast members Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.

Advertisement

In the video, Filoni reflects on the mystique of Boba Fett, a character that first appeared in the films The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

"Boba Fett was a 'man with no name' kind of character, lone gunslinger, when I was a kid," Filoni says. "You didn't know his face. You didn't know who he was."

The Book of Boba Fett will explore how Fett, played by Morrison in the new show, was left for dead after falling into a Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. The series will see Fett take over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire in Tatooine.

"With The Book of Boba Fett, we're gonna find out where he's been and about how he's changing," Morrison says.

"There's a little bit of fun in there as well. Lot of action. Drama. It's gonna be exciting for the fans to see," he adds.

Advertisement

In addition, Wen, who plays Fennec Shand, says the series will have a "rawness" that gives the show "authenticity."

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29 on Disney+.

Read More

Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser YouTube star Nash Grier expecting second child Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
TV // 1 hour ago
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tapings of episodes of "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Nick Cannon" have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
TV // 2 hours ago
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of "Snowfall," starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23.
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
TV // 4 hours ago
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FOX has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, "Toast & Roast 2022" starring former "Community" cast mates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
TV // 4 hours ago
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
TV // 7 hours ago
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and the rest of the "Reno 911!" gang discuss recovering from Quibi and making the Paramount+ special "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon."
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 22 hours ago
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "I am Georgina," a new reality series featuring Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and their family, is coming to Netflix in January.
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
TV // 23 hours ago
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel series starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke records with its premiere.
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
TV // 1 day ago
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World."
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to form an unlikely tag team in order to take on the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
TV // 1 day ago
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Crackle series "The Uncommon History of Very Common Things" is returning with six new episodes starting on Jan. 1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, Linda Phan expecting first child
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, Linda Phan expecting first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement