Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series

Eva Longoria will star in the CNN+ docuseries "Searching for Mexico." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria will host a new food and travel series for CNN+. The streaming service said Wednesday that Longoria, 46, will star in Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. Advertisement

Searching for Mexico hails from RAW, the same film and television company that produced Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. The new series follows Longoria as she explores the cuisine and culture of Mexico.

"From harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did, to slow cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, join Longoria as she journeys across the many vibrant regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines," an official description reads.

In a statement, Longoria said hosting the series is "a dream come true."

"Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true," the actress said. "I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can't wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico."

"I am a huge fan of Stanley's journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico," she added.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will premiere on CNN+ in 2022. The streaming service is set to launch in Q1 2022.

Longoria is known for playing Gabrielle Solis on the ABC series Desperate Housewives. She has since appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Telenovela, and executive produced the series Devious Maids.