Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 15, 2021 / 11:13 AM

Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series
Eva Longoria will star in the CNN+ docuseries "Searching for Mexico." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria will host a new food and travel series for CNN+.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Longoria, 46, will star in Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico.

Advertisement

Searching for Mexico hails from RAW, the same film and television company that produced Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. The new series follows Longoria as she explores the cuisine and culture of Mexico.

"From harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did, to slow cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, join Longoria as she journeys across the many vibrant regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines," an official description reads.

In a statement, Longoria said hosting the series is "a dream come true."

"Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true," the actress said. "I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can't wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico."

"I am a huge fan of Stanley's journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico," she added.

Advertisement

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will premiere on CNN+ in 2022. The streaming service is set to launch in Q1 2022.

Longoria is known for playing Gabrielle Solis on the ABC series Desperate Housewives. She has since appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Telenovela, and executive produced the series Devious Maids.

Read More

'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode Berlin Film Festival: 'Against the Ice,' 'About Joan' among first titles Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that upcoming thriller series "Suspicion" starring Uma Thurman, is coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
TV // 8 minutes ago
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Why Women Kill," a dark comedy-drama series from "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry, will return for a third season.
'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fourth season Dec. 31 on Netflix.
'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode
TV // 2 hours ago
'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" stars Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart shared behind-the-scenes photos and more in honor of the show's 100th episode.
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey joined Jimmy Fallon for a performance of "This Christmas Will Be Different" on "The Tonight Show."
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
TV // 4 hours ago
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Girl Named Tom, a group consisting of siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, were crowned the winners of "The Voice" Season 21.
WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
TV // 5 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker battled Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in the main event of WWE NXT.
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
TV // 8 hours ago
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, Billy Zane and co-creator Jorma Taccone discuss their Peacock revival of "MacGruber," which begins exactly the way a "MacGruber 2" would have.
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix explores the life and career of soccer star Neymar Jr. in the new teaser trailer for upcoming documentary series, The Perfect Chaos.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement