Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'

Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Monday. The cast of the film appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon of Spider-Man: No Way Home appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the Marvel epic and how it connects to previous Spider-Man films. The film, which hits theaters on Friday, features villains from past Spider-Man installments not starring Holland including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Rhys Ifans as The Lizard. Advertisement

The group of villains enter into Holland's Spider-Man world after a spell Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) casts opens up the multiverse.

"We got the pleasure of working with all of them. We're huge fans of these movies and this film in particular is a celebration of three generations of cinema," Holland said on Monday about working with Molina, Foxx, Dafoe, Church and Ifans.

"To bring these characters back, to see them bring them back to life, embody these kind of people they said goodbye to nearly 20 years before was amazing," he continued.

Cumberbatch was asked about working with young actors such as Holland, Zendaya and Batalon.

"These guys are Gen Z and I'm Gen old," Cumberbatch joked.

"I look up to them. I think what they're doing is fantastic on every single level. The atmosphere they create on set, the joy they are to work with, the talent that they are to work with and just you know, how they hold themselves in public life. They're an inspiration," he continued about his younger castmates.

Cumberbatch also noted that he is currently doing re-shoots for upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

