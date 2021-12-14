Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 14, 2021 / 8:38 AM

Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'

By Wade Sheridan
1/6
Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'
Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Monday. The cast of the film appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon of Spider-Man: No Way Home appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the Marvel epic and how it connects to previous Spider-Man films.

The film, which hits theaters on Friday, features villains from past Spider-Man installments not starring Holland including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Rhys Ifans as The Lizard.

Advertisement

The group of villains enter into Holland's Spider-Man world after a spell Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) casts opens up the multiverse.

"We got the pleasure of working with all of them. We're huge fans of these movies and this film in particular is a celebration of three generations of cinema," Holland said on Monday about working with Molina, Foxx, Dafoe, Church and Ifans.

"To bring these characters back, to see them bring them back to life, embody these kind of people they said goodbye to nearly 20 years before was amazing," he continued.

Advertisement

Cumberbatch was asked about working with young actors such as Holland, Zendaya and Batalon.

"These guys are Gen Z and I'm Gen old," Cumberbatch joked.

"I look up to them. I think what they're doing is fantastic on every single level. The atmosphere they create on set, the joy they are to work with, the talent that they are to work with and just you know, how they hold themselves in public life. They're an inspiration," he continued about his younger castmates.

Cumberbatch also noted that he is currently doing re-shoots for upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA

Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Villains from other universes arrive in new trailer Rob McElhenney details foot injury, starting 'It's Always Sunny' on 'Kimmel' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley takes on Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley takes on Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Bobby Lashley demanded that he be added to the WWE Championship match at "Day 1" and got to battle Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
'The Gilded Age' trailer: Julian Fellowes explores New York high society
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Gilded Age' trailer: Julian Fellowes explores New York high society
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age," a new series from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes, is coming to HBO in January.
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Turner family are trying their best to live a normal life in the new trailer for Season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant."
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
TV // 23 hours ago
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Four Lives," a new series about the victims of serial killer Stephen Port, is coming to BBC One in January.
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
TV // 1 day ago
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow gave an update on her friendship with Jen Shah amid Shah's legal issues.
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran broadcast journalist Chris Wallace announced his departure from FOX News on the air Sunday morning.
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
TV // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish hosted and served as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
TV // 2 days ago
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said it is working on a live-action family show based on the Kim Dwinell's graphic novel series, "Surfside Girls."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie Review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie Review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery for appendicitis
Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery for appendicitis
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement