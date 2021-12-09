Trending
Dec. 9, 2021 / 11:27 AM

Rob McElhenney details foot injury, starting 'It's Always Sunny' on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Rob McElhenney (R), and his wife, Kaitlin Olson attend the FXX Network launch party in September 2013. McElhenney described his foot injury on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Rob McElhenney discussed his injured his foot and how he started his comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McElhenney walked onto Kimmel's set on Wednesday wearing a cast and using a cane. The actor suffered tissue damage and a few torn ligaments on his right foot over Thanksgiving weekend after he fell down a step.

"I felt pain like I had never felt before and I collapsed onto the ground. I was dry heaving because I was like almost about ready to throw up but, I was also laughing because it was really funny," McElhenney said.

McElhenney decided to try and shake off any pain he felt and didn't go the hospital right away despite pleas from his wife and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Kaitlin Olson. McElhenney then went to the hospital the next morning and was shocked to see the ER was empty.

The 44-year-old said the nurse told him it would soon crowd up, as people wait until Sunday afternoons to visit the hospital as they attempt to shake off the pain like he did.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has started Season 15 on FXX, making it the longest running, live-action sitcom of all time.

McElhenney described how he initially intend for Danny DeVito to join the cast but that a network executive demanded he add a cast member with some star power. DeVito, after joining, was then a little wary of the series.

"He had built into his contract that he would only work for 10 days out of the entire season and we were like, 'Okay I guess we can figure this out.' And he only did that to protect himself against us being clowns," McElhenney said.

"I think by like the fourth day he was like well, these guys are clowns, but like the good kind of clowns," he continued.

