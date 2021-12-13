Trending
TV
Dec. 13, 2021 / 9:07 AM

Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah

By Annie Martin

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Lisa Barlow says she's a "great friend" to her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah.

The television personality appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she gave an update on her friendship with Shah amid Shah's legal issues.

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The pair both pleaded not guilty to the charges in April, but Smith changed his plea to guilty in November.

On WWHL, Barlow was asked to explain why she considers herself a better friend to Shah than Shah is to her.

"You know, with my conversations with Jen, mostly they revolve around Jen," Barlow said. "I'm a great friend to her, and I feel like there were some things that happened before at my kids' photoshoot and after that were very upsetting to me. We just needed to address it."

Barlow confirmed she is still in touch with Shah, despite her upsetting Shah with some previous comments about the legal situation on WWHL.

"I used to speak to Jen a lot. Since I was here last, we don't speak as much," Barlow said. "I think I upset her."

"I believe in innocent until proven guilty, and I feel like, you know, there's tough allegations against Jen but she's gonna fight through it," she added.

Barlow said Shah was "really upset" after she brought up Smith's name on WWHL and that she apologized to Shah for her comments.

On WWHL in November, Barlow said she "never questioned" Shah's business practices.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo. The series also stars Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jennie Nguyen.

