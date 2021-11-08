Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lisa Barlow says she "never questioned" her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah's business practices.

The television personality discussed Shah's legal issues during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to complaints, Shah and Smith perpetrated a "business opportunity" scheme in which they sold several services, including tax preparation and web design services, that claimed to make the victims' businesses more efficient and profitable.

Shah and Smith both pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

On WWHL, Barlow said she thought Shah's business was legitimate.

"I was under the impression that Jen did lead generation, and when you understand what lead generation is, it's actually extremely lucrative. I have other friends that are in that business, so I didn't ever think she did anything illegal and I never questioned her business or what she was doing," Barlow said.

"Honestly, it was really none of my business," she added. "I don't like people in my business -- pun intended -- so I didn't get in hers. But I never thought it was illegal."

Advertisement

Barlow then compared Shah and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's legal issues. Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, from whom she filed for divorce in November 2020, is being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

"I think it's totally different than Jen's," Barlow said of Jayne's situation. "I go through a myriad of emotions of watching Erika because I've gone through so much living what we did with Jen. I wish her well in the legal system. I hope she has great lawyers and listens to them."

Sunday's RHOSLC showed police and Homeland Security officers search for Shah just as the women were about to leave for a trip to Vail, Colo. On WWHL, Barlow confirmed that some of the women initially thought the officers were strippers.