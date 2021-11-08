Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 8, 2021 / 10:09 AM

Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business

By Annie Martin

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lisa Barlow says she "never questioned" her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah's business practices.

The television personality discussed Shah's legal issues during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to complaints, Shah and Smith perpetrated a "business opportunity" scheme in which they sold several services, including tax preparation and web design services, that claimed to make the victims' businesses more efficient and profitable.

Shah and Smith both pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

On WWHL, Barlow said she thought Shah's business was legitimate.

"I was under the impression that Jen did lead generation, and when you understand what lead generation is, it's actually extremely lucrative. I have other friends that are in that business, so I didn't ever think she did anything illegal and I never questioned her business or what she was doing," Barlow said.

"Honestly, it was really none of my business," she added. "I don't like people in my business -- pun intended -- so I didn't get in hers. But I never thought it was illegal."

Advertisement

Barlow then compared Shah and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's legal issues. Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, from whom she filed for divorce in November 2020, is being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

"I think it's totally different than Jen's," Barlow said of Jayne's situation. "I go through a myriad of emotions of watching Erika because I've gone through so much living what we did with Jen. I wish her well in the legal system. I hope she has great lawyers and listens to them."

Sunday's RHOSLC showed police and Homeland Security officers search for Shah just as the women were about to leave for a trip to Vail, Colo. On WWHL, Barlow confirmed that some of the women initially thought the officers were strippers.

Read More

Chrissy Teigen weighs in on Erika Jayne drama: 'I don't knew if she knew' 'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose, Heather Gay didn't realize they were cousins Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
TV // 6 minutes ago
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season.
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
TV // 1 hour ago
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Love Island" stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming new version of "The Real Full Monty" titled "Strictly the Real Full Monty."
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 1 hour ago
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "1883," a prequel series to "Yellowstone" starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will premiere on Paramount+ in December.
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
TV // 22 hours ago
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Succession" star Kieran Culkin guest hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
TV // 23 hours ago
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson played Aaron Rodgers and James Austin Johnson debuted his impression of former U.S. President Donald Trump on this weekend's edition of "SNL."
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelsey Asbille says life doesn't get any easier for the Dutton family in Season 4 of the contemporary western, "Yellowstone."
Eleven dreams of perfect spring break in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Eleven dreams of perfect spring break in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for "Stranger Things" Season 4 on Saturday.
Dolly Parton to appear in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'
TV // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton to appear in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Country music star Dolly Parton will reunite with her "9 to 5" co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on the seventh and final season of their Netflix comedy, "Grace and Frankie."
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' renewed for Season 3 at Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' renewed for Season 3 at Hulu
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Wu Tang: An American Saga," a drama series about the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, will return for a third season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement