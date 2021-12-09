AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns

MJF competed in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale in his hometown of Long Island, New York, on AEW "Dynamite." Photo courtesy of AEW

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- MJF returned to his hometown of Long Island, N.Y., and competed for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on AEW Dynamite. MJF's music opened the show at the UBS Arena on Wednesday but it was a trick by his rival CM Punk who came out to the ring instead. Advertisement

Punk started to poke fun at Long Island and it's hockey team the Islanders before stating that he wants to get into the AEW World Championship picture after Hangman Adam Page defends the title against Bryan Danielson next week at Winter is Coming.

Punk said MJF has his eyes on the AEW World Championship as well but first they need to settle their differences in a one-on-one match.

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale then got underway with MJF finally making his official entrance. The top villain of AEW was given a hero's welcome in his hometown as fans showered him with support.

MJF's entrance included a cinematic video that recounted his high school accolades.

"If you think this man is a villain, you're not from Long Island," a narrator stated.

The Dynamite Battle Royale included multiple wrestlers starting out in the ring attempting to throw each other over the top rope. The last two grapplers left will then face each other at Winter is Coming for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF has held the Dynamite Diamond Ring for two years and constantly uses the item to unfairly win his matches. MJF was protected by his bodyguard Wardlow throughout the match along with Shawn Spears who kept him from touching the floor. Wardlow confronted the next biggest guy in the ring, Powerhouse Hobbs, with the two giants colliding.

Lio Rush was able to eliminate Hobbs and then later, MJF was able to eliminate Wardlow, Lee Johnson and Lio Rush.

The final moments came down to MJF vs. Dante Martin and Ricky Starks of Team Taz. Martin shockingly betrayed Starks and eliminated him, making MJF and Martin the winners. MJF later helped Starks beat up Martin until Punk entered the ring. MJF ran away as Punk took Starks out with a GTS.

Also on Dynamite, The Young Bucks were in action against Chuck Taylor and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Rocky Romero of CHAOS. The Young Bucks were joined by Adam Cole and Brandon Cutler at ringside while Orange Cassidy joined his CHAOS teammates.

The Young Bucks, after a highly competitive match, pinned Romero following the Meltzer Driver. Cole and The Young Bucks then started to attack Cassidy. Wheeler Yuta came down to help Cassidy but he was also overwhelmed.

Cole delivered a Panama Sunrise to Cassidy and got ready to perform the BTE Trigger with The Young Bucks until Trent's mom Sue drove up in her minivan. Trent then exited the van, making his epic return after being away for months due to injury.

Trent, who was supporting a new buzzcut, took out The Young Bucks and Cole, sending them out of the ring. Trent then shared a hug with all of his CHAOS and Best Friends teammates. Sue and Kris Statlander also entered the ring for a second hug.

Danielson battled John Silver of The Dark Order in the main event. Danielson was able to escape from Silver's Spin Doctor finisher by attacking his eyes.

Danielson then delivered multiple elbow strikes and performed a Piledriver before he got ready to apply the Le Bell Lock. Silver was knocked out, however, causing the referee to stop the match and give Danielson the victory.

The American Dragon got on the microphone and pointed out how he has defeated all of Page's friends in the Dark Order before their title match at Winter is Coming. Danielson started to stomp away on Silver until Page finally arrived to save the day.

Other moments from Dynamite included Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and The Varsity Blondes defeating The Acclaimed and 2.0; TNT Champion Sammy Guevara was challenged by Cody Rhodes; Riho defeating Jamie Hayter; and announcer Taz declaring that his son Hook will make his in-ring debut Friday on Rampage against Fuego Del Sol.