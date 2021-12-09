Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 9, 2021 / 7:17 AM

AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns

By Wade Sheridan
AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns
MJF competed in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale in his hometown of Long Island, New York, on AEW "Dynamite." Photo courtesy of AEW

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- MJF returned to his hometown of Long Island, N.Y., and competed for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on AEW Dynamite.

MJF's music opened the show at the UBS Arena on Wednesday but it was a trick by his rival CM Punk who came out to the ring instead.

Advertisement

Punk started to poke fun at Long Island and it's hockey team the Islanders before stating that he wants to get into the AEW World Championship picture after Hangman Adam Page defends the title against Bryan Danielson next week at Winter is Coming.

Punk said MJF has his eyes on the AEW World Championship as well but first they need to settle their differences in a one-on-one match.

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale then got underway with MJF finally making his official entrance. The top villain of AEW was given a hero's welcome in his hometown as fans showered him with support.

MJF's entrance included a cinematic video that recounted his high school accolades.

"If you think this man is a villain, you're not from Long Island," a narrator stated.

The Dynamite Battle Royale included multiple wrestlers starting out in the ring attempting to throw each other over the top rope. The last two grapplers left will then face each other at Winter is Coming for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Advertisement

MJF has held the Dynamite Diamond Ring for two years and constantly uses the item to unfairly win his matches. MJF was protected by his bodyguard Wardlow throughout the match along with Shawn Spears who kept him from touching the floor. Wardlow confronted the next biggest guy in the ring, Powerhouse Hobbs, with the two giants colliding.

Lio Rush was able to eliminate Hobbs and then later, MJF was able to eliminate Wardlow, Lee Johnson and Lio Rush.

Advertisement

The final moments came down to MJF vs. Dante Martin and Ricky Starks of Team Taz. Martin shockingly betrayed Starks and eliminated him, making MJF and Martin the winners. MJF later helped Starks beat up Martin until Punk entered the ring. MJF ran away as Punk took Starks out with a GTS.

Advertisement

Also on Dynamite, The Young Bucks were in action against Chuck Taylor and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Rocky Romero of CHAOS. The Young Bucks were joined by Adam Cole and Brandon Cutler at ringside while Orange Cassidy joined his CHAOS teammates.

The Young Bucks, after a highly competitive match, pinned Romero following the Meltzer Driver. Cole and The Young Bucks then started to attack Cassidy. Wheeler Yuta came down to help Cassidy but he was also overwhelmed.

Cole delivered a Panama Sunrise to Cassidy and got ready to perform the BTE Trigger with The Young Bucks until Trent's mom Sue drove up in her minivan. Trent then exited the van, making his epic return after being away for months due to injury.

Trent, who was supporting a new buzzcut, took out The Young Bucks and Cole, sending them out of the ring. Trent then shared a hug with all of his CHAOS and Best Friends teammates. Sue and Kris Statlander also entered the ring for a second hug.

Danielson battled John Silver of The Dark Order in the main event. Danielson was able to escape from Silver's Spin Doctor finisher by attacking his eyes.

Advertisement

Danielson then delivered multiple elbow strikes and performed a Piledriver before he got ready to apply the Le Bell Lock. Silver was knocked out, however, causing the referee to stop the match and give Danielson the victory.

The American Dragon got on the microphone and pointed out how he has defeated all of Page's friends in the Dark Order before their title match at Winter is Coming. Danielson started to stomp away on Silver until Page finally arrived to save the day.

Other moments from Dynamite included Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and The Varsity Blondes defeating The Acclaimed and 2.0; TNT Champion Sammy Guevara was challenged by Cody Rhodes; Riho defeating Jamie Hayter; and announcer Taz declaring that his son Hook will make his in-ring debut Friday on Rampage against Fuego Del Sol.

Read More

AEW 'Dynamite': Cody Rhodes, Andrade have violent, fiery street fight AEW 'Dynamite': Hangman Adam Page has war of words with Bryan Danielson What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
TV // 15 hours ago
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed Wednesday that "Jeopardy!" hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting through the end of Season 38. Season 39 is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, 2022.
Second 'South Park' special to premiere Dec. 16 on Paramount+
TV // 16 hours ago
Second 'South Park' special to premiere Dec. 16 on Paramount+
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the release date of the second streaming "South Park" special with a teaser trailer. "South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID" premieres Dec. 16.
Eric Andre talks about having anxiety on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
TV // 17 hours ago
Eric Andre talks about having anxiety on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Eric André discussed having anxiety while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday.
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 2
TV // 18 hours ago
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 2
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Invasion," a sci-fi drama starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson and Shioli Kutsuna, will return for a second season.
'Walker' prequel 'Independence' in the works at The CW
TV // 18 hours ago
'Walker' prequel 'Independence' in the works at The CW
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Walker: Independence," a new series executive produced by Jared Padalecki, is in development at The CW.
'After the 90 Days': David and Annie, Loren and Alexei to get new series
TV // 20 hours ago
'After the 90 Days': David and Annie, Loren and Alexei to get new series
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" couples Annie and David Toborowsky and Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will star in new "After the 90 Days" series.
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
TV // 20 hours ago
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett will reprise Zac and Fatima in the new BET+ series "Tyler Perry's Zatima."
Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'
TV // 22 hours ago
Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz discussed the possibility of making a third "Kick-Ass" movie while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'
TV // 23 hours ago
Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to their late "Sex and the City" co-star Willie Garson while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
TV // 1 day ago
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE "NXT."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval were shocked by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval were shocked by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement