Dec. 7, 2021 / 11:45 AM

Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot

By Annie Martin
Cynthia Nixon will reprise her "Sex and the City" character Miranda Hobbes in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon was feeling "so grateful" after wrapping filming on the Sex and the City reboot.

The 55-year-old actress shared photos Monday on Instagram after finishing her scenes for the HBO Max series And Just Like That...

The pictures show Nixon and her team wearing matching bomber jackets on set. The jackets were embroidered on the back with the words "better not younger."

"#AndJustLikeThat... it's a wrap! For the very late final night of shooting had to send off this A+ cast and crew in style and with @NYCLoveCoffee in hand. I'm so grateful and in awe of what our incredible crew accomplished. My thanks to each and every one of you."

"I also want to give it up for the badass team that helped me become Miranda every day for AJLT & some ever since SATC!" she added. "Zoom in to our matching aviator wear to see the words that inspired the Miranda Unit for this next chapter -- the countdown to Thursday's premiere is on!"

Nixon played Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and in the films Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010). She will reprise the role in And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis will also return as Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York for And Just Like That... In addition, Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and late actor Willie Garson will return.

Parker wrapped filming as Carrie in November.

And Just Like That... will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda into their 50s. The series will have a two-episode premiere Thursday on HBO Max.

