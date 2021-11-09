Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot

The video was taken from Parker's perspective as she walked down the hall to exit the studio.
"It's my last walk, for now, as Carrie," she said. "Just wrapped, wow. An adventure, and feeling very sentimental. That's it, wow."
Parker also discussed the reboot, which will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda into their 50s.
"I think young women still really relate to this story. It's about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street," she said.
