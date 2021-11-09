Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 9, 2021 / 10:02 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
Sarah Jessica Parker shared a video after finishing her scenes for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker was feeling "very sentimental" after wrapping filming on the Sex and the City reboot.

The 56-year-old actress shared a video Monday on Instagram Stories after finishing her scenes for the series, And Just Like That...

Advertisement

The video was taken from Parker's perspective as she walked down the hall to exit the studio.

"It's my last walk, for now, as Carrie," she said. "Just wrapped, wow. An adventure, and feeling very sentimental. That's it, wow."

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a video after finishing her scenes for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..." Screenshot via sjp/Instagram Stories

Parker played Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and in two films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010). She will reprise the role in And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... will also feature original stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, Chris Noth as Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino and late actor Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch.

Advertisement

Parker mourned Garson, who died at age 57 in September, in the December issue of Vogue, calling the actor's death "such a loss."

Parker also discussed the reboot, which will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda into their 50s.

"I think young women still really relate to this story. It's about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street," she said.

And Just Like That... premieres on HBO Max in December.

Moments from Sarah Jessica Parker's career

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and her husband Matthew Broderick, star of the movie "Godzilla," attend the film's premiere in New York City, on May 18, 1998. The couple married in 1997 and have three children together, James and twins Marion and Tabitha. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Sarah Jessica Parker on Willie Garson's death: 'It's such a loss' Lance Bass shares photo of twins wearing 'N Sync onesies Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life
TV // 6 minutes ago
Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette will executive produce and write original music for the new series "Relatable."
Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL'
TV // 1 hour ago
Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson discussed "Saturday Night Live" and brushed off Kim Kardashian dating rumors on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Ed Sheeran teases new Christmas song with Elton John on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran teases new Christmas song with Elton John on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed making a new Christmas song with Elton John while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
TV // 3 hours ago
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Supergirl" stars Jon Cryer and Azie Tesfai discuss the series finale. Both of their characters are involved in emotional crises as they fight one final battle.
WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens' character was called into question, leading the Prize Fighter to snap and unleash his anger on WWE Champion Big E on "Raw."
AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
TV // 21 hours ago
AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC+ has acquired limited series "Anne Boleyn" starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role.
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
TV // 23 hours ago
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's "Red Notice" and gave a small update on "Wonder Woman 3" while appearing on NBC's "Today" on Monday.
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season.
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
TV // 1 day ago
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
TV // 1 day ago
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow discussed Jen Shah and compared Shah and Erika Jayne's legal issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement