AEW 'Dynamite': Cody Rhodes, Andrade have violent, fiery street fight

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Cody Rhodes battled Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight match in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

The violent bout got started early on Wednesday as Andrade attacked Rhodes as he was making his entrance. Andrade's assistant Jose also got involved by attacking Rhodes' coach Arn Anderson, who had accidentally fallen on the entrance ramp.

Rhodes, who was in his hometown of Atlanta, brawled with Andrade through the crowd and used a garbage can as a weapon. The fight moved to the ring where Andrade landed a low blow and used Rhodes' own weight belt against him.

Andrade also used a laptop from Jose's briefcase and attacked Rhodes with it. Rhodes later leaped out of the ring but was stopped with a steel chair to the face, causing him to bleed. Andrade then removed the padding from the outside ring area, but Rhodes was able to escape his opponent's hold and send Andrade back-first into the exposed concrete.

Jose ran down to the ring holding a taser, but Rhodes stopped him in his tracks. Andrade later set up a table in the corner of the ring and threw Rhodes into it. Andrade set up a second table as the grapplers fought each other on the top turnbuckle.

Rhodes' wife, Brandi, suddenly entered the ring and set the table on fire. Rhodes gained the advantage and slammed Andrade through the flaming table to win the match. Rhodes' back had burn marks on it afterwards.

CM Punk was also in action against the up and coming Lee Moriarty.

Moriarty put up a valiant effort against Punk and scored multiple near falls against the veteran. Moriarty landed a Running Boot and then a DDT, but it wasn't enough. Punk recovered and won the match after performing the GTS.

Punk's victory was interrupted by his rival MJF, who was wearing a Hanukkah-themed suit. MJF made fun of how Punk is a fan of AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, stating that he only wants to get into her pants.

Punk responded by calling MJF's suit Larry David's pajamas and challenged MJF to enter the ring in order to fight. MJF refused and said he would put down Punk's beloved dog who was backstage.

This caused Punk to start heading towards MJF on the entrance ramp where he was confronted by MJF's bodyguard Wardlow. Referees kept the peace as Punk stared down Wardlow and MJF.

The icon Sting and Darby Allin faced veteran Billy Gunn and his son Colten Gunn of The Gunn Club. This match was a battle between two of AEW's undefeated tag teams.

The Gunn Club was in control and even caused Allin to bleed until he tagged Sting back into the match. Sting started to dominate and placed Colten Gunn in the Scorpion Death Lock but his brother, Austin Gunn, broke up the submission hold.

Allin then leaped at Austin Gunn and took Billy Gunn down with a Cannonball. Sting won the match by nailing Colten Gunn with the Scorpion Death Drop after Allin delivered a Stunner.

Other moments from Dynamite included Bryan Danielson defeating Alan Angels of The Dark Order; Adam Cole and The Young Bucks attacking Orange Cassidy before he was saved by Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor; Wardlow quickly defeating AC Adams; Chris Jericho being attacked backstage by 2.0 and Daniel Garcia; and Ruby Soho defeating Kris Statlander to advance in the TBS Women's Title Tournament.

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will be defending his title against Danielson at AEW's Winter is Coming event on Dec. 15.