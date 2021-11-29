'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home

"The Ferragnez," a reality series about Italian celebrity couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in December. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series The Ferragnez. The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality series Monday featuring Italian celebrity couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. Advertisement

The preview follows Ferragni, a fashion blogger and designer, and Fedez, a rapper, in their personal and professional lives.

"Ready for a peek into the most influential Italian couple @ChiaraFerragni's and Fedez's private lives? Because we sure are," the post reads.

Ready for a peek into the most influential Italian couple @ChiaraFerragni's and @Fedez's private lives? Because we sure are ‍♀️ #TheFerragnezSeries arrives December 9. pic.twitter.com/9d26dbIY4M— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 29, 2021

Ferragni and Fedez married in September 2018 and have two children, son Leone Lucia, 3, and daughter Vittoria Lucia, 8 months.

"You guys are going to love the new series," Ferragni wrote on Instagram. "We'll have some drama, some tears but also loads of love and funny moments. Can't wait you to watch it on @amazonprimevideo."

The Ferragnez premieres Dec. 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

