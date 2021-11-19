'Diff'rent Strokes,' 'Facts of Life' specials heading to ABC

1/5

Kevin Hart will portray Arnold in a new reenactment of "Diff'rent Strokes" that is a part of ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" from Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear. Damon Wayans, John Lithgow and Ann Dowd also star. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- ABC will be presenting a new installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's Live in Front of a Studio Audience that will offer reenactments of classic shows Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life. Kevin Hart will portray Arnold with Damon Wayans as his older brother Willis in the special, which will air Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. EST. Advertisement

John Lithgow will portray Mr. Drummond with Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett. The cast for The Facts of Life will be announced at a later date.

Diff'rent Strokes ran for eight seasons from 1978 to 1986. The Facts of Life, a spinoff of Diff'rent Strokes, ran for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988.

Mark your calendars for TUE Dec 7 on ABC because #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience is recreating comedy classics #TheFactsOfLife & #DiffrentStrokes! Stream Next Day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/iaWkR6qwV9— ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 19, 2021

Live in Front of a Studio Audience has previously offered reenactments of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times.

Kimmel, Lear, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows are returning to executive produce.

"Other than with my family, there's no place I'd rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter," Lear said in a statement.

The new installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience will be followed by the premiere of new workplace comedy Abbott Elementary.