Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 18, 2021 / 7:21 AM

AEW 'Dynamite': Hangman Adam Page has war of words with Bryan Danielson

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page celebrated his title win with his friends in The Dark Order before he got into a war of words with Bryan Danielson on Dynamite.

Page became champion Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view event after he defeated his former partner turned rival Kenny Omega. Danielson became the No. 1 contender after he defeated Miro at Full Gear.

Advertisement

Page was given a heroes welcome in his home state of Virginia and wore a "Virginia is for lovers" t-shirt.

"I'm not going to lie. I'm super excited for this match for the AEW World Championship but to be fair I'm a little surprised and disappointed that it's not Kenny Omega standing across the ring from me right now," Danielson said after he entered the ring.

Advertisement

Page mentioned how he was actually able to defeat Omega and did so under 30 minutes, a reference to how Danielson earned a tie when he faced Omega earlier in the year.

Danielson was not his usual happy self and mentioned how he wrestles more than Page. The grappler said he even wrestled the next night after he became a world champion at WrestleMania 30, which promoted the crowd to boo.

The Dark Order had to separate Danielson and Page as they came to blows. No date has been set for their championship showdown.

Danielson was then in action against Evil Uno of The Dark Order. Danielson wrestled the match violently and still kicked Uno in the head multiple times after he landed his finisher, The Running Knee.

The American Dragon then won the match after applying a Triangle Sleeper submission hold, which caused Uno to pass out.

Danielson gave another interview after the match and said he would continue to defeat every member of The Dark Order. He will face Colt Cabana next week on Dynamite.

Advertisement

Also on Dynamite, MJF gloated about his big win over Darby Allin at Full Gear, and mentioned how everyone needs to respect him as a wrestler now.

MJF came to the ring with his Pinnacle teammates Shawn Spears and Wardlow before he was cut off by none other than CM Punk.

Punk entered the ring but didn't say anything to MJF, who offered a handshake. Punk did not accept the handshake, laughed and then exited the ring.

Advertisement

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defended his title against professional wrestling veteran Jay Lethal who was making his AEW debut in the main event.

Lethal put up a valiant effort against Guevara as the pair had a highly-competitive match.

Guevara won the match after he landed two knee strokes followed by the GTS, which earned him the three count. Guevara then celebrated in the ring with his Inner Circle teammates Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz. Guevara and Lethal shook hands as Dynamite went off the air.

Advertisement

Other moments from Dynamite included Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii of New Japan Pro Wrestling defeating The Butcher and The Blade; Nyla Rose defeating Hikaru Shida to advance in the TBS Women's Title Tournament; Dante Martin and Lio Rush defeating The Acclaimed before Team Taz discussed recruiting Martin.

Read More

AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear' AEW 'Dynamite': Kenny Omega, Adam Page sign contract for 'Full Gear' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
TV // 38 minutes ago
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling and the cast of her new HBO Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls," out Thursday, discuss sex positivity amongst college freshmen.
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
TV // 15 hours ago
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced a "Reno 911!" special on Wednesday. "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon" premieres Dec. 23.
Video game 'Hunt: Showdown' set for live-action adaptation at Binge
TV // 18 hours ago
Video game 'Hunt: Showdown' set for live-action adaptation at Binge
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Competitive first-person shooter "Hunt: Showdown," from developer Crytek, is being adapted into a live-action series for new streaming platform Binge.
Meghan Markle to appear on Thursday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
TV // 18 hours ago
Meghan Markle to appear on Thursday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle recalled her early auditions as an actress in a clip from her upcoming appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Tiffany Haddish investigates a murder in 'The Afterparty' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish investigates a murder in 'The Afterparty' trailer
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for "The Afterparty" on Wednesday. Tiffany Haddish plays a cop investigating a murder at a high school reunion in the comedy premiering in January.
'Ozark' Season 4 teaser reflects on 'snowball effect' of actions
TV // 19 hours ago
'Ozark' Season 4 teaser reflects on 'snowball effect' of actions
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Ozark," a crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will return for Part 1 of its fourth and final season on Netflix in January.
Wilmer Valderrama says 'Encanto' role is 'nothing short of an honor'
TV // 21 hours ago
Wilmer Valderrama says 'Encanto' role is 'nothing short of an honor'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wilmer Valderrama discussed being a part of Disney's next animated film "Encanto" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Queen Sugar': OWN series to end with Season 7
TV // 22 hours ago
'Queen Sugar': OWN series to end with Season 7
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Queen Sugar," a drama series created by Ava DuVernay and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, was renewed for a seventh and final season.
WWE 'NXT': Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai match leads to 'War Games'
TV // 23 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai match leads to 'War Games'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former friends turned enemies Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai collided in the main event of WWE "NXT" in a match that set the stage for the upcoming "War Games" event.
Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival
TV // 1 day ago
Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that it has greenlit a "Party Down" revival. The original creators and cast return with filming expected to begin in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
Michael B. Jordan shares photos with Lori Harvey on anniversary
Michael B. Jordan shares photos with Lori Harvey on anniversary
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Villains from other universes arrive in new trailer
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Villains from other universes arrive in new trailer
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
Keanu Reeves returns 'to the source' in new 'Matrix Resurrections' poster
Keanu Reeves returns 'to the source' in new 'Matrix Resurrections' poster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement