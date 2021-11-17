Video game 'Hunt: Showdown' set for live-action adaptation at Binge

Live-action Hunt series in the works! We are happy to announce that the dark and gritty world of Hunt will be transformed into a live-action series exclusively on new streaming platform @bingedotcom - https://t.co/uYobHCPF3h Read more - https://t.co/YDnAoZvZ4g pic.twitter.com/PMOKmburku— Hunt: Showdown (@HuntShowdown) November 17, 2021

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Competitive first-person shooter Hunt: Showdown, from developer Crytek, is being adapted into a live-action series for new streaming platform Binge.

Hunt: Showdown takes place in 1890s Louisiana where bounty hunters compete against each other to slay gruesome beasts in order to claim a reward.

Advertisement

The world of Hunt: Showdown will be further explored in the live-action series, which will be available exclusively on Binge.

Avni Yerli, Faruk Yerli and Pascal Tonecker of Crytek are serving as executive producers alongside Allan Ungar and Vince Talenti of Binge.

The game is an online multiplayer title released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Binge is an upcoming streaming platform that will feature original series and shows inspired by popular video games and content creators. The service will launch in 2022 and be available on TV, mobile and video game consoles.

"We have always known that Hunt: Showdown would look great as a live-action series. The world is dark, gritty and immersive, and there is so much potential for many great stories to be told. We can't wait to see what the team at Binge can create," Avni Yerli said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Hunt: Showdown is a heart-pumping survival game with incredible lore that's ripe for a live-action series adaptation. We're excited to drop viewers deep into the bayou and have them come face to face with monsters and hunters alike," Talenti said.