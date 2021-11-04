'Pen15': Maya, Anna have boyfriends in Season 2, Part 2 trailer

Maya Erskine plays Maya Ishii-Peters on the Hulu series "Pen15." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of Pen15 Season 2, Part 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Wednesday featuring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as best friends and middle schoolers Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone. Advertisement

The preview shows Maya (Erskine) and Anna (Kone) navigate their first relationships as they also struggle with a death and Anna's parents' separation.

In addition, Maya's cousin visits from Japan and Maya and Anna make plans to run away.

Pen15 is created by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. The series takes place in the early 2000s, with Erskine and Konkle, both in their 30s, playing middle school versions of themselves.

Season 2, Part 1 premiered in September 2020 and was followed by a special episode in August.

Season 2, Part 2 premieres Dec. 3 on Hulu.