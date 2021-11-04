Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 4, 2021 / 7:51 AM

AEW 'Dynamite': CM Punk supports Jon Moxley, Miro enters tournament

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- CM Punk delivered a heartfelt message in support of Jon Moxley and Miro was entered into the World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite.

Punk addressed the news that Moxley has entered himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program while speaking to the crowd on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"If anybody here or if anybody home watching on television, if you think you're in a place where you need help -- get it, ask somebody, there's nothing wrong with asking for help," Punk said after stating that he was proud of Moxley.

Punk then turned his attention to Eddie Kingston, who he had a heated discussion with on Rampage last Friday after Kingston lost to Bryan Danielson in the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Punk said he will meet Kingston face-to-face on Friday on the new edition of Rampage.

Moxley was set to face Orange Cassidy on Dynamite as part of the tournament. The winner of the tournament will earn a future title shot for the AEW World Championship.

Advertisement

Former TNT Champion Miro became Moxley's replacement and took on Cassidy in the main event. Cassidy's rival Matt Hardy watched the action from ringside and Danielson joined the commentary team.

Miro ripped off Cassidy's bandages that were placed over his bruised ribs and repeatedly kicked him. Cassidy fought back and got ready to deliver an Orange Punch until Miro exited the ring.

Cassidy then leaped from the top turnbuckle and crashed landed onto Miro through a table. Cassidy was also able to land a Beach Break, but it wasn't enough. Miro recovered and applied the Game Over submission hold, causing Cassidy to tap out.

Miro will now face Danielson in the finals of the tournament at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 13. Miro refused to shake Danielson's hand as Dynamite went off the air.

Advertisement

Also on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes was in action against Andrade El Idolo. Cody Rhodes was joined at ringside by his coach Arn Anderson while Andrade was joined by his assistant Jose.

Cody Rhodes paid homage to his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, by hitting Andrade with the Bionic Elbow. Andrade responded by using the Figure Four, a move made famous by his future father-in-law Ric Flair who was a rival of Dusty Rhodes.

Andrade's assistant Jose tried to get involved in the match with Anderson stepping in to stop him. Cody Rhodes then tried a Tope Suicida, but tag team FTR appeared from underneath the ring and attacked The American Nightmare with their Triple A Tag Team Championships when the referee wasn't looking.

Andrade finished the job with a Hammerlock DDT and won the match. Andrade and FTR attacked Cody Rhodes with Anderson stepping into the ring where he was confronted by his former Four Horseman partner Tully Blanchard, who manages FTR.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers then ran out to the ring to save Cody Rhodes. The Lucha Brothers will be defending their titles against FTR at Full Gear.

Advertisement

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeating Alan Angels of The Dark Order; Hangman Adam Page coming to save Angels afterwards and telling Omega he has 10 days left as champion; FTR successfully defending their Triple A Tag Team Championships against Aero Star and Samuray Del Sol; Chris Jericho's Inner Circle selecting who from American Top Team they will face at Full Gear including Dan Lambert; Jamie Hayter defeating Anna Jay to advance in the TBS Championship Tournament; and MJF brawling with Darby Allin inside the crowd.

Omega defend his title against Page at Full Gear.

Read More

AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program AEW 'Dynamite': The Elite battles Dark Order, CM Punk takes on Bobby Fish What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

FOX revives dating competition show 'Joe Millionaire'
TV // 4 minutes ago
FOX revives dating competition show 'Joe Millionaire'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- FOX has announced it is reviving its dating competition series, "Joe Millionaire," for a new season nearly 20 years after it initially debuted.
Drew and Jonathan Scott returning for more of HGTV's 'Brother vs. Brother'
TV // 52 minutes ago
Drew and Jonathan Scott returning for more of HGTV's 'Brother vs. Brother'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Drew and Jonathan Scott are set to return for Season 8 of HGTV's house-flipping competition series, "Brother vs. Brother."
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 hour ago
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and "Mama" June Shannon were eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Rob Paulson, Tress MacNeille: 'Animaniacs' Season 2 tackles social media
TV // 5 hours ago
Rob Paulson, Tress MacNeille: 'Animaniacs' Season 2 tackles social media
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Rob Paulson and Tress MacNielle discuss the second season of the Hulu revival of "Animaniacs." The voice actors address new, modern jokes about social media, memes and jokes for adult viewers.
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
TV // 16 hours ago
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the limited series "Griselda" on Wednesday. Sofia Vergara executive produces and stars as cartel boss Griselda Blanco.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 premieres Dec. 1
TV // 16 hours ago
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 premieres Dec. 1
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for Season 15 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on Wednesday. The comedy returns Dec. 1 on FXX.
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Saved By the Bell" Season 2 on Wednesday. The trailer features a school competition and original characters Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) and Slater (Mario Lopez) getting back together.
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
TV // 19 hours ago
Starz renews professional wrestling drama 'Heels' for a second season
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed professional wrestling drama "Heels" starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig for a second season.
'Tom Jones': Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde get close in photo for new series
TV // 20 hours ago
'Tom Jones': Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde get close in photo for new series
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Tom Jones," a miniseries based on the Henry Fielding novel "The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling," is coming to Masterpiece on PBS and ITV.
'Money Heist' stars make final stand in Season 5, Part 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Money Heist' stars make final stand in Season 5, Part 2 trailer
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," a Spanish series starring Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño and Pedro Alonso, will return for its final episodes in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement