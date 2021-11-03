'Money Heist' stars make final stand in Season 5, Part 2 trailer

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Money Heist Part 5, Volume 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the episodes Wednesday featuring Álvaro Morte as The Professor.

The preview shows The Professor (Morte) and his crew make a final stand in their attempted heist on the Bank of Spain. The group must cope with Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) death and The Professor's capture.

Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel, follows the group of robbers as they plan and execute their heist. Part 5, Volume 2 will bring the series to a close.

Series creator Álex Pina previously said Part 5 will be the show's "most epic and exciting" season.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel," he said.

Part 5, Volume 2 premieres Dec. 3 on Netflix.