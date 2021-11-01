Trending
Nov. 1, 2021 / 12:37 PM

'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' to premiere Dec. 1 on Roku Channel

By Fred Topel
Jane Levy returns in "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Monday that Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will premiere Dec. 1. The special will serve as a continuation of the canceled NBC series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The plot sees Zooey (Jane Levy) trying to make the first Christmas since her father (Peter Gallagher) died happy for her family. Gallagher will still appear in the special.

Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis and Bernadette Peters also return.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist premiered in 2020 on NBC. The network aired a second season in 2021 but did not renew it for a third.

Roku Channel announced the first follow-up movie on Sept. 8. Production began in September in Vancouver.

Jane has the ability to hear people's innermost thoughts as lavish musical numbers. That power also allowed Jane to hear her father, who could not speak due to progressive supranuclear palsy.

The soundtrack featured the cast singing renditions of popular songs.

Creator Austin Winberg said of the special in a statement, "This movie never would have happened if it wasn't for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us."

