Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 28, 2021 / 7:20 AM

AEW 'Dynamite': The Elite battles Dark Order, CM Punk takes on Bobby Fish

By Wade Sheridan

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Elite took on Dark Order in a eight-man tag team match that featured each wrestler wearing a Halloween costume in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

The Elite, consisting of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, dressed up as the Ghostbusters with their henchmen Micheal Nakazawa as a big baby and Brandon Cutler as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters.

Advertisement

Dark Order, consisting of members Evil Uno, Stu Grayson John Silver and Colt Cabana, each wore a different costume. Evil Uno was a cowboy in reference to Dark Order's friend Hangman Adam Page with Silver as Bambi, Grayson as Kratos from God of War and Cabana dressing up as Cutler.

The match took a chaotic turn once referee Rick Knox was inadvertently taken out by Nick Jackson. The Elite took advantage of the oppoturnity and used their proton packs to sandwich Dark Order with. The group then Powerbombed Cabana onto a stack of their proton packs.

A man in a horse costume ran down to the ring. The Elite attacked the man thinking it was another member of Dark Order, however, once they removed the horse's mask, it was none other then Cutler whose mouth was taped.

Advertisement

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man then took of his mask to reveal Page who was in disguise the entire time. Page attacked The Elite and helped Silver gain the victory for Dark Order by pinning Matt Jackson.

Page is challenging Omega for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 13.

CM Punk was in action against Bobby Fish in Punk's first match on Dynamite.

Fish concentrated his attacks on Punk's leg during the physical and competitive match, which also featured Punk Body Slamming Fish three times in a row.

Punk was still able to later deliver an Elbow Drop from the top rope while balancing on one leg.

Punk then went for the GTS, but Fish was able to counter it with a Dragon Screw followed by a Clothesline. Pink recovered and then nailed Fish with the GTS to win the match.

Punk continues to be undefeated in AEW and has won his first five matches.

Advertisement

MJF wrestled newcomer and Boston local Bryce Donovan, who he defeated with ease and pinned by placing one finger on Donovan's chest.

MJF was joined by his Pinnacle teammates Wardlow and Shawn Spears. MJF dissed the Boston crowd and was stopped by Sting's music, but it was all a ploy by Spears.

The real Sting and MJF's rival Darby Allin did arrive, however, and attacked Pinnacle. Allin had disguised himself as The Invisible Man inside the audience. Sting used his signature baseball bat with Allin pulling out a skateboard that had thumbtacks on it.

MJF was able to escape while Wardlow and Spears were punished by Allin and Sting. Allin then challenged MJF to a match at Full Gear.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included TNT Champion Sammy Guevara successfully defending his title against Ethan Page; Hikaru Shida defeating Serena Deeb to advance in the TBS Women's Title Tournament; and Jon Moxley defeating 10 to advance in the Men's World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes also addressed fans after he defeated his rival Malakai Black on Saturday. Rhodes was joined by his manager Arn Anderson and was open about not turning into a villain as it would be the easy way out despite fans starting to boo him.

Rhodes was then confronted by Andrade El Idolo and later Black after the lights in the arena turned out. Black sprayed his black mist at Rhodes and started to double team Anderson with Andrade until Pac entered the ring to even the odds.

Read More

AEW 'Dynamite': Sammy Guevara becomes TNT Champion 'AEW: Dynamite' to move from TNT to TBS in January What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

First 'South Park' special 'Post COVID' premieres Nov. 25 on Paramount+
TV // 15 hours ago
First 'South Park' special 'Post COVID' premieres Nov. 25 on Paramount+
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the first of 14 "South Park" specials premieres Nov. 25 on the streaming service. Another special will follow in December.
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
TV // 17 hours ago
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano discussed the in-development reboot of "Who's the Boss?" and what fans can expect to see on the series while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday.
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation': He-Man, Skeletor face off in Part 2 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation': He-Man, Skeletor face off in Part 2 trailer
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," an animated sequel series to "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," will return on Netflix in November.
'Married at First Sight's Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd expecting baby boy
TV // 19 hours ago
'Married at First Sight's Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd expecting baby boy
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight" Season 10 stars Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd announced the sex of their unborn first child.
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
TV // 20 hours ago
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Judge Judy Sheindlin discussed her new courtroom series "Judy Justice" and the experience of creating a new show while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.
'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
TV // 22 hours ago
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner discussed his upcoming "Hawkeye" series coming to Disney+ while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix released a poster and trailer for its live-action "Cowboy Bebop" starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 22 hours ago
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore joined Jimmy Fallon to play "What's Behind Me?" on "The Tonight Show."
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
TV // 23 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo discussed songwriting and meeting Alanis Morissette while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story
'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story
Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement