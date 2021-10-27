'Married at First Sight's Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd expecting baby boy

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are going to have a baby boy.

The Season 10 stars announced the sex of their unborn first child on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In a clip from Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam shared with E! News, Studer and Hurd host a party to announce the news to their friends and family.

"We both think it's a boy," Hurd said before the announcement.

"My prediction is right. We're about to have a son," Studer added. "I'm very happy. It feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the same time."

Studer and Hurd confirmed the news to People.

"We are very excited that the newest addition to the Hurd fam is going to be a baby boy. Neither of us had a huge preference but now that we know it's a boy (we both guessed it would be) we can't wait to meet the little man," the couple said.

"Austin is excited to pass on his passion for baseball and all things sports! And I'm excited to be a mommy!" Studer added.

Studer and Hurd announced in July that they are expecting their first child.

Advertisement

Studer and Hurd starred in Season 10 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series that pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The season aired in early 2020.