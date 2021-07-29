Trending
July 29, 2021 / 10:58 AM

'Married at First Sight's Jessica, Austin expecting first child

By

July 29 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Jessica Studer is going to be a mom.

People reported Wednesday that Studer is expecting her first child with her husband and Season 10 co-star, Austin Hurd.

E! News confirmed the news.

"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood!" Studer said. "We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met, but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be!"

"I know Austin is going to be a great dad and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H!" she added.

Studer also confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram.

"It's true! Can't wait to meet baby H this fall #marriedatfirstsight #mafs #pregnancyannouncement #pregnant," she wrote.

In addition, Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam showed Studer surprise Hurd with news of her pregnancy.

"Finding out that Jess is pregnant is the best surprise," Hurd said on the show. "I just cannot believe it happened this quick. I am going to be a father. I prepared myself for this. I've looked forward to this with Jess. I'm just so excited."

Studer and Hurd met in Season 10 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series that pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The season aired in early 2020.

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

