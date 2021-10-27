Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 27, 2021 / 9:47 AM

'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series

By Annie Martin
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series
John Cho plays Spike Spiegel in the Netflix series "Cowboy Bebop." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its new series Cowboy Bebop.

The streaming service shared a poster for the sci-fi action series Tuesday featuring John Cho as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel.

Advertisement

The poster shows Spike (Cho) hold a gun while sitting on the wing of the Bebop space ship. Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda also appear as Jet Black and Faye Valentine.

Netflix also released a trailer for the series that shows Spike, Jet and Faye form a team to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals.

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys,' all trying to outrun the past," an official description reads.

Cowboy Bebop is based on the Japanese anime series of the same name, which premiered in 1998 and was followed by the 2001 film Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. Netflix added the original anime to its library earlier this month.

The new Cowboy Bebop will premiere Nov. 19 on Netflix. The series features André Nemec as showrunner and co-stars Elena Satine and Alex Hassell.

Advertisement

Read More

'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021 'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
TV // 11 minutes ago
'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
TV // 44 minutes ago
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner discussed his upcoming "Hawkeye" series coming to Disney+ while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 hour ago
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore joined Jimmy Fallon to play "What's Behind Me?" on "The Tonight Show."
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
TV // 2 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo discussed songwriting and meeting Alanis Morissette while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'NXT: Halloween Havoc': Tommaso Ciampa keeps title, Mandy Rose wins big
TV // 3 hours ago
'NXT: Halloween Havoc': Tommaso Ciampa keeps title, Mandy Rose wins big
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defended his title against rising star Bron Breakker at WWE "NXT: Halloween Havoc."
Drew Barrymore, Tom Green reflect on honeymoon: 'One of my favorite trips'
TV // 21 hours ago
Drew Barrymore, Tom Green reflect on honeymoon: 'One of my favorite trips'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Tom Green looked back at their honeymoon Tuesday on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
'Succession': HBO renews drama series for Season 4
TV // 22 hours ago
'Succession': HBO renews drama series for Season 4
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Succession," a drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
TV // 22 hours ago
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Happy Valley," a crime drama starring Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran and James Norton, will start filming Season 3 in early 2022.
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
TV // 1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen discussed his friendship with former President Barack Obama while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
TV // 1 day ago
Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock said it has ordered to series, "The Missing," with David E. Kelley as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement