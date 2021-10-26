'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- British crime drama Happy Valley will return for a third and final season.

The BBC said in a press release Tuesday that the BBC One series will start filming Season 3 in early 2022.

Sarah Lancashire will return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, alongside Siobhan Finneran as Clare Cartright and James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce.

AMC Networks will co-produce, with Season 3 to stream in the U.S. on AMC+.

Season 3 will consist of six new episodes.

"When Catherine (Lancashire) discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy (Norton)," an official description reads.

Happy Valley writer and creator Sally Wainwright said she hopes Season 3 will be "the best season yet."

"I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It's been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world," she said.

Additional returning stars and new cast members have yet to be announced.