Oct. 21, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Leslie Grossman says adoption has been a 'life-affirming experience'

By Wade Sheridan

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Leslie Grossman discussed being adopted and adopting her daughter Goldie while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore brought up the subject on Thursday as November is National Adoption Month.

"I know it from both sides and, to me, it's been the most magical, incredible, life-affirming experience. I don't know how I could love my daughter anymore than I do. I couldn't, and I don't know how I could, love my parents anymore than I do," Grossman said.

The actress then compared common discussions about adoption to sad Lifetime movies, but noted she has only had a positive experience with it.

"I just always feel like if you're adopted I don't know if you could have been wanted any more than you are," the actress continued.

Grossman recently starred in American Horror Story Season 10, which was titled Double Feature.

