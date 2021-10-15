Trending
Oct. 15, 2021 / 9:30 AM

Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend

Jamie Foxx said he enlisted Snoop Dogg's help to mess with his daughter's boyfriend on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Jamie Foxx said he enlisted Snoop Dogg's help to mess with his daughter's boyfriend on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recalled how he once asked Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"What happened was my daughter, who didn't know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there. I said, 'Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up,'" Foxx said on Thursday.

"Snoop walked over to my daughter's boyfriend and just said, 'Hey what's up? What's up cuz. Hey, look here you know. We her uncles, you know what I'm saying? So act accordingly homie,'" Foxx continued while imitating the rapper.

Foxx said he wanted the boyfriend to understand that his daughter has people that really love her so if something did go wrong, Snoop Dogg would be paying him a visit.

The actor and Fallon also dressed up as a 90's R&B duo known as Take Two. Foxx and the late night host recorded flirty dialogue that typically appears at the beginning of R&B songs.

Foxx is set to release a new memoir titled Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me on Tuesday.

