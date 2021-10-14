Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 14, 2021 / 11:08 AM

Starz renews 'Blindspotting' for a second season

By
Jasmine Cephas Jones (L) and Rafael Casal from Starz dramedy series Blindspotting. Starz has renewed the show for a second season. Photo courtesy of Starz
Jasmine Cephas Jones (L) and Rafael Casal from Starz dramedy series "Blindspotting." Starz has renewed the show for a second season. Photo courtesy of Starz

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed dramedy Blindspotting, based on the 2018 film of the same name, for a second season.

"Season 2 coming at you!" the official Twitter account for the series said on Thursday alongside a poster featuring the show's cast.

Jasmine Cephas Jones takes center stage in the series and reprises her role as Ashley from the film.

Ashley is the longtime partner of Miles (Rafael Casal) who is raising their young son Sean (Atticus Woodward) after Miles is sent to prison. Ashley moves in with Mile's mother Rainey (Helen Hunt) and sister Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Co-stars include Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Earl Turner, Lil Buck, Jon Boogz and Margo Hall.

Season 1 was launched in June and ran for eight episodes.

Casal co-created the series with Daveed Diggs. The duo, who are also executive producers, were the lead stars in the Blindspotting film with Diggs portraying Collin. Casal additionally serves as showrunner.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for season one and have been hard at work for the last few months crafting the next chapter of this Bay story. We are so excited to bring the next season to life with the incredible artistry of our cast and crew, and our partners Starz and Lionsgate. They done [expletive] around and gave us more runway, so welcome back to the ordeal!" Diggs and Casal said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Read More

Jasmine Cephas Jones: 'Blindspotting' dramedy about couple surviving 'Ted Lasso' duo joins Jason Segal for 'Shrinking' series on Apple TV+ What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Olaf Presents' trailer: 'Frozen' character returns in new Disney+ series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Olaf Presents' trailer: 'Frozen' character returns in new Disney+ series
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Olaf Presents," a series of animated shorts featuring Josh Gad as the voice of Olaf, is coming to Disney+ in November.
'The Witcher': Yennefer is 'destined to survive' in Season 2 poster
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Witcher': Yennefer is 'destined to survive' in Season 2 poster
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
TV // 2 hours ago
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Garcelle Beauvais discussed her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Erika Jayne amid the show's Season 11 reunion.
Billie Eilish crosses items off her bucket list on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
TV // 3 hours ago
Billie Eilish crosses items off her bucket list on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish was able to cross items off her bucket list that she made when she was 12 years old while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Matt Damon says 'Good Will Hunting' took 'forever' to write with Ben Affleck
TV // 4 hours ago
Matt Damon says 'Good Will Hunting' took 'forever' to write with Ben Affleck
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Matt Damon said on "The Tonight Show" that it took a long time to finish the script to "Good Will Hunting" with Ben Affleck, causing the duo to not write another movie together until "The Last Duel."
Shalita Grant: 'You' character may be a villain
TV // 9 hours ago
Shalita Grant: 'You' character may be a villain
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Shalita Grant tells UPI about her new character on the third season of "You." Grant plays Sherry, a suburban social media queen who's suspicious of the show's stars for reasons other than their murderous past.
'Ted Lasso' duo joins Jason Segal for 'Shrinking' series on Apple TV+
TV // 21 hours ago
'Ted Lasso' duo joins Jason Segal for 'Shrinking' series on Apple TV+
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday it has ordered the series "Shrinking." Jason Segal stars and writes with "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein.
Netflix greenlights 'You' Season 4 ahead of Season 3 premiere
TV // 22 hours ago
Netflix greenlights 'You' Season 4 ahead of Season 3 premiere
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it has greenlit a fourth season of "You." Season 3 of the series premieres Friday.
'The Challenge: All Stars' renewed for Season 2, will premiere Nov. 11
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Challenge: All Stars' renewed for Season 2, will premiere Nov. 11
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Competition series "The Challenge: All Stars" has been renewed for a second season that will begin Nov. 11 on Paramount+.
Hailee Steinfeld faces Civil War, writer's block in 'Dickinson' Season 3
TV // 23 hours ago
Hailee Steinfeld faces Civil War, writer's block in 'Dickinson' Season 3
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Apple released the trailer for the third and final season of "Dickinson" Wednesday. Hailee Steinfeld returns in the whimsical take on Emily Dickinson, now living through the Civil War and struggling to write.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Adam Pally: 'Champaign ILL' Season 2 possible on Hulu
Adam Pally: 'Champaign ILL' Season 2 possible on Hulu
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/