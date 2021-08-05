'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 4.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the season Thursday.

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid movies. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The preview shows the characters prepare for the All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny (Zabka) is seen smashing cement blocks, while Daniel (Macchio) is seen training with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña).

Martin Kove co-stars as John Kreese, with Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso and Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz.

Thomas Ian Griffith will return as Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver in Season 4.

"It's not just a tournament, it's the battle for the soul of the valley. Legends will be born in Cobra Kai Season 4," an official description reads.

Cobra Kai completed filming Season 4 in April. The season will premiere on Netflix in December.



