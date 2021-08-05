Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 5, 2021 / 11:44 AM

'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser

By
William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio star in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio star in the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 4.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the season Thursday.

Advertisement

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid movies. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The preview shows the characters prepare for the All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny (Zabka) is seen smashing cement blocks, while Daniel (Macchio) is seen training with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña).

Martin Kove co-stars as John Kreese, with Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso and Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz.

Thomas Ian Griffith will return as Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver in Season 4.

"It's not just a tournament, it's the battle for the soul of the valley. Legends will be born in Cobra Kai Season 4," an official description reads.

Cobra Kai completed filming Season 4 in April. The season will premiere on Netflix in December.

Advertisement

Read More

Terry Silver character returning for 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover 'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Little Voice' from Sara Bareilles canceled after one season
TV // 25 minutes ago
'Little Voice' from Sara Bareilles canceled after one season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Little Voice" from Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson of Broadway's "Waitress," has been canceled by Apple TV+ after one season.
'Strictly Come Dancing': John Whaite joins first all-male team
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': John Whaite joins first all-male team
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "The Great British Bake Off" Season 3 winner John Whaite will be part of the first all-male partnership in "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for a second season at Disney+
TV // 2 hours ago
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for a second season at Disney+
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ has renewed "Star Wars" animated series "The Bad Batch" for a second season.
'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky
TV // 2 hours ago
'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Impeachment: American Crime Story," a limited series exploring president Bill Clinton's sex scandal and impeachment, is coming to FX in September.
Apple TV+ renews 'Physical' with Rose Byrne for a second season
TV // 4 hours ago
Apple TV+ renews 'Physical' with Rose Byrne for a second season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed comedy drama "Physical" starring Rose Byrne for a second season.
AEW 'Dynamite': Malakai Black takes down Cody Rhodes
TV // 5 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Malakai Black takes down Cody Rhodes
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Malakai Black made his in-ring debut in AEW by facing Cody Rhodes in the main event of Dynamite.
'Yellowstone' prequel casts Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott
TV // 18 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel casts Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced three stars of its "Yellowstone" prequel series. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will lead "Y:1883" and Paramount+ described their new characters.
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies': Competitors battle for $1M in new trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies': Competitors battle for $1M in new trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Competitors from around the world play for $1 million in the new trailer for MTV's "The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies."
Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
TV // 1 day ago
Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ramona Singer said she initially thought Leah McSweeney started the rumors that she was getting fired from "Real Housewives of New York."
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was provoked by NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis battled Johnny Gargano with his love for Indie Hartwell on the line on WWE "NXT."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/