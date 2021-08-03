Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 3, 2021 / 1:03 PM

Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama

By

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giannina Gibelli says she's "single" following the drama at the Love is Blind reunion.

The television personality gave an update on her relationship status with Damian Powers following the Love is Blind: After the Altar special, which premiered on Netflix last week.

Advertisement

In an interview with E! News published Tuesday, Gibelli said she is "officially single" and no longer dating Powers.

"I feel really good about it. I'm happy, I've been just kind of traveling, living my life, living a nomad life and just seeing where the world is going to take me next," she said.

Gibelli and Powers met and got engaged during Love is Blind Season 1, which aired in February 2020. The couple split on their wedding day but later reconciled and continued to date.

The After the Altar special ended with Gibelli and Powers' relationship in an unstable place after Powers brought Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago as his plus-one to the reunion.

Gibelli told E! News that she and Powers "weren't in a good place" at the party.

"When I was talking to [Francesa], I didn't know if she was just really out of the loop, or she was just trying to be nice to me, but I felt like she was getting mixed signals too. You just wanted to get down to the bottom of it. It just felt really off to me," she said.

Advertisement

Gibelli said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and Powers split "a couple months" ago.

"I've moved on. I feel really, really good. I'm definitely at a really good place in my life," Gibelli said.

"For the first time in like three years I feel like I don't have to keep some sort of my life private anymore," she added. "We were just under wraps about everything. I was still trying to figure out, how does my life look without him in it? It's been a long time but I feel really good. I've processed it all. I'm such at peace."

Love is Blind is a reality dating series featuring singles who meet and form relationships while sequestered in "pods" that allow them to communicate but not see each other.

Read More

Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18 Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere Tan France celebrates baby boy's birth: 'We love him so, so much' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tony Hale, Christian Slater join cast of 'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales'
TV // 50 minutes ago
Tony Hale, Christian Slater join cast of 'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Christian Slater have joined the voice cast for upcoming Halloween special "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales," which is coming to Disney+ on Oct. 1.
Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
TV // 1 hour ago
Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Eileen Davidson, who plays Kristen DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," will appear in the spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
TV // 2 hours ago
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning for "American Idol" Season 20.
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
TV // 3 hours ago
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" following Chris Harrison's exit from "The Bachelor" franchise.
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
TV // 4 hours ago
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "Impeachment: American Crime Story" will premiere Sept. 7 on FX, the network has announced alongside a new image from the series.
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
TV // 5 hours ago
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" television will come to Prime Video on September 2, 2022 across 240 countries and territories worldwide.
WWE Raw: Goldberg spears MVP, Nikki A.S.H. wins big
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE Raw: Goldberg spears MVP, Nikki A.S.H. wins big
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Goldberg met WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and took down his manager MVP on Raw.
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," starring Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte and Itziar Ituño, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Chi," a series created by Lena Waithe and starring Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and Alex Hibbert, will return for a fifth season on Showtime.
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
TV // 1 day ago
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- ITV reality series "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" will be returning to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for Season 21.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/