Daryl, Carol survey devastation, prepare to fight in 'Walking Dead' S11 teaser

July 25 (UPI) -- AMC has released a 1-minute preview for the 11th and final season of its zombie-apocalypse drama, The Walking Dead.

The teaser debuted Saturday at a virtual Comic-Con panel. It is now on YouTube.

The clip features the show's most central characters -- Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) -- surveying their ruined compound, the Hilltop, and slaying the undead, as well as preparing to take on a new group of human foes.

The 24-episode season is set to debut on AMC Aug. 22. It will be broken up into three parts, the second and third of which will air in 2022.

"It's a big story, and it takes a lot of turns," Walking Dead universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple said at the panel.

"We're going to give them an extended epic goodbye," Gimple added. "We'll end more than 10 years right."