Advertisement
TV
July 25, 2021 / 12:42 PM

Daryl, Carol survey devastation, prepare to fight in 'Walking Dead' S11 teaser

By
Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead will return for its 11th and final season on Aug. 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Norman Reedus' "The Walking Dead" will return for its 11th and final season on Aug. 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- AMC has released a 1-minute preview for the 11th and final season of its zombie-apocalypse drama, The Walking Dead.

The teaser debuted Saturday at a virtual Comic-Con panel. It is now on YouTube.

Advertisement

The clip features the show's most central characters -- Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) -- surveying their ruined compound, the Hilltop, and slaying the undead, as well as preparing to take on a new group of human foes.

The 24-episode season is set to debut on AMC Aug. 22. It will be broken up into three parts, the second and third of which will air in 2022.

"It's a big story, and it takes a lot of turns," Walking Dead universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple said at the panel.

"We're going to give them an extended epic goodbye," Gimple added. "We'll end more than 10 years right."



Advertisement

Read More

Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold join S2 cast of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond' Sixth and final season of 'Lucifer' to debut on Sept. 10 Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure

Latest Headlines

'Simpsons' S33 premiere will be all-musical episode
TV // 2 hours ago
'Simpsons' S33 premiere will be all-musical episode
July 25 (UPI) -- The Season 33 premiere of Fox's animated comedy, "The SImpsons," will be a musical episode.
Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold join S2 cast of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold join S2 cast of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond'
July 25 (UPI) -- Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Joe Holt and Ted Sutherland have joined the Season 2 cast of series regulars on "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," AMC announced.
Sixth and final season of 'Lucifer' to debut on Sept. 10
TV // 3 hours ago
Sixth and final season of 'Lucifer' to debut on Sept. 10
July 25 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced the sixth and final season of its supernatural drama, "Lucifer," is set to premiere on Sept. 10.
James Wan's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series premieres October
TV // 1 day ago
James Wan's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series premieres October
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon announced the premiere date for their series adaptation of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" during their San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel Friday.
'American Rust' trailer shows Jeff Daniels investigate murder
TV // 2 days ago
'American Rust' trailer shows Jeff Daniels investigate murder
July 23 (UPI) -- "American Rust," a new series based on the Philipp Meyer novel, will premiere on Showtime in September.
Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show
TV // 2 days ago
Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show
July 23 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible" and "True Detective" actress Michelle Monaghan has signed on to play twins in the Netflix psychological thriller, "Echoes."
Production underway on Season 2 of 'Sanditon'
TV // 2 days ago
Production underway on Season 2 of 'Sanditon'
July 23 (UPI) -- PBS has announced the cast for Season 2 of its British costume drama, "Sanditon."
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it has renewed its comedy series, "That Damn Michael Che," for a second season.
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 2 days ago
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
July 23 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean announced on Instagram that he will soon be seen on the NBC soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt discuss the characters' new love lives in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Kate Beckinsale hadn't seen daughter in 2 years because of pandemic
Kate Beckinsale hadn't seen daughter in 2 years because of pandemic
Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic
Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic
Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
Amanda Kloots dating again after COVID-19 death of husband Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots dating again after COVID-19 death of husband Nick Cordero
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/