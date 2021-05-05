May 5 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres discussed the challenges she faced in starting her daytime talk show Ellen, and how she has reached 3,000 episodes, while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

DeGeneres said on Tuesday that she had to prove that she could interview people and held mock interviews at her house with Tom Hanks, Alanis Morissette and Helen Hunt.

"They didn't think I could interview people or talk to people because you know when you're gay, it interferes with conversations," DeGeneres joked.

"Then when I started the show they were like, 'You can't make reference that you're gay. Don't bring it up, don't even go in that area.' I had to like dress differently. I had to wear necklaces because shiny things distract people from the lesbianism," she continued.

Corden showed DeGeneres a photo of herself from the first episode of Ellen and asked how much has she changed.

"She was pretty happy because that was a big deal that I'm starting a show and getting a chance. So I was very, very happy and very hopeful for everything," DeGeneres said.

"I think just more naive than I am now, but you know, I'm the same person," she continued.

