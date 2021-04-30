April 30 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones icon Lena Headey has signed on for a role in HBO's limited series, The White House Plumbers.

The actress will co-star with Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson in the five-part, historical drama about the 1970s Watergate political scandal that led to U.S. President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Headey will play CIA asset Dorothy Hunt in the series, which was created and written by Gregory and Huyck, and is being directed by David Mandel.

It is based on public records and the book, Integrity, by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh.