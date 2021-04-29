April 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Sweet Tooth.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the post-apocalyptic series Thursday.

Advertisement

The preview introduces Gus (Christian Convery), "a very special boy" who is born part human and part deer. Gus sets out on an adventure but must avoid humans who fear and hunt hybrid people.

The series is narrated by James Brolin and co-stars Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte and Dania Ramirez.

Sweet Tooth is based on the Jeff Lemire comic book series of the same name. The series is executive produced by Robert Downey, Jr., and Susan Downey.

"Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure," an official description reads.

Jim Mickle serves as writer, executive producer and director.

"We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale," Mickle said in a statement. "Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it's very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there's beauty and hope and adventure."

"This is a sweeping story -- we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it's important to keep faith in humanity," he added.

Sweet Tooth premieres June 4 on Netflix.