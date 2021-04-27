Usher (L) and Bieber arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles. Later that year, Bieber's first album, "My World," would debut at No. 6
on Billboard's charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Justin Bieber arrives at Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., on August 29, 2009. Bieber enjoyed a rise in popularity
thanks to social networks. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Diddy (L) and Bieber perform in Miami at the "SOS Saving OurSelves -- Help for Haiti" telethon
for the rebuilding of Haiti on February 5, 2010. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Bieber, set to perform
, walks the red carpet at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2010. In April, his album "My World 2.0" would top the Billboard chart
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber arrives
at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2010. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs
on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on June 4, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs in Sunrise, Fla., on August 5, 2010. Bieber's album "My World 2.0" debuted
at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Bieber won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Usher (L) and Bieber pose backstage at the 2010 American Music Awards held in Los Angeles on November 21, 2010. Bieber won
Best New Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favorite Album Pop/Rock and Artist of the Year. Bieber also performed at the show. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla., on December 18, 2010. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Bieber arrives for the New York special screening of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" on February 2, 2011 in New York City. The movie opened nationwide on February 11, 2011 and earned
$30 million in its initial weekend. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Bieber arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. Bieber was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist. He performed
with Usher during the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber accepts his award for International Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards in London on February 15, 2011. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Bieber attends the European premiere of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" in London on February 16, 2011. The year before, he guest starred on "CSI," where he pulled pranks
. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Bieber (R) and Selena Gomez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on February 27, 2011. Gomez denied
dating rumors after her and Bieber attended the party together. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Bieber (L) attends the unveiling of his new waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London on March 15, 2011. Bieber cut his signature hairdo and sold
his hair on eBay for $40,668. The money went to the animal rescue organization The Gentle Barn Foundation. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Bieber wins Top New Artist award and was named
Digital Artist of the Year, and Fan Favorite during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber holds his trophies after winning
Best Male Artist and Best Pop Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, North Ireland, on November 6, 2011. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs at Westfield in London on November 7, 2011. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Gomez (L) and Bieber arrive at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2011. Bieber was nominated for Favorite Male Artist- Pop/ Rock and performed
during the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber (L) and Usher perform on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 23, 2011. Bieber sang songs from his first Christmas album
, "Under the Mistletoe." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bieber holds his baby brother, Jaxon, as he arrives on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on June 17, 2012. The month before, his video for "Boyfriend" set Youtube records
for logging more than 8 million views in 24 hours. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Bieber meets fans outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater before appearing on "Late Show with David Letterman" in New York City on June 20, 2012. Bieber's song "Believe" went to No.1
that week on the Billboard 200 charts. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs during a Japanese TV event in Tokyo on July 11, 2012. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Bieber poses in front of the Victoria's Secret models after performing
at the end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 7, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs onstage at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012. Bieber won
Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for "Believe." Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs in concert at Bercy in Paris on March 19, 2013. Bieber made history
by racking up his fifth No. 1 album in the U.S. before his 19th birthday. More than 211,000 copies of "Believe Acoustic" had been sold since its Jan. 29 release. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bieber (R) and his mother Patti Mallette attend the premiere of "Justin Bieber's Believe" -- a concert film
that documents his rise to super stardom -- at Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles on December 18, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber arrives at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2014 gala at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France, on May 22, 2014. The event, held each year during the annual Cannes Film Festival, raises funds for AIDS research. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Boxer Floyd Mayweather (R) is joined by Bieber following a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing match with Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in Los Angeles on March 11, 2015. The year before, Bieber drove Mayweather's children
to meet the boxer after they were in a car accident. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Justin Bieber arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of China: Through the Looking Glass in New York City on May 4, 2015. Bieber commented
on his now ex-girlfriend Gomez's look at the ball saying she "looked gorgeous." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bieber arrives on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Bieber performed
his single "What Do You Mean?" at the official after-party. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber performs on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on September 10, 2015. Bieber was presented
with a silver plaque from Guinness during Thursday morning's "Today" show to honor him officially becoming the youngest male artist to debut a No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot 100 list with "What Do You Mean." Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo
Bieber won
five awards including Best Male Artist, Best Collaboration for his hit song "Where Are You Now?" with Skrillex and Diplo, Biggest Fans, Best Look and the Worldwide Act award for North America at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Milan, Italy, on October 25, 2015. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bieber won
Collaboration of the Year for "Where Are Ü Now" (with Jack Ü)" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber arrives with his brother, Jaxon, for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. Bieber won Best Dance Recording for "Where Are Ü Now" (with Jack Ü) and performed
during the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bieber attends Sir Lucian Grainge's unveiling ceremony honoring Grainge with the 2,685th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on January 23, 2020. Bieber revealed his battle
with Lyme disease and the next month, he said his latest album was influenced by his marriage
to Hailey Baldwin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo