April 27 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performed Bieber's song "Peaches" using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show.

Bieber sang and used a tiny piano before he was joined by Fallon and The Roots during the segment on Monday.

Fallon and Questlove also provided vocals with the late night host holding a peach as he sang.

Instruments used included a kazoo, brown paper bags, clappers, a bongo, trash can drums, a ukulele and more.

"Peaches" appears on Bieber's sixth studio album, titled Justice, which was released in March. The original track also features Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Justice also contains the singles "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper and "Lonely" with Benny Blanco.

Bieber also released a surprise gospel-infused EP titled Freedom on Easter in April.