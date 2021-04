Jimmy Fallon rides down Central Park West at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2019. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Questlove of The Roots arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in February 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber performed his song "Peaches" with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performed Bieber's song "Peaches" using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show.

Bieber sang and used a tiny piano before he was joined by Fallon and The Roots during the segment on Monday.

Advertisement

Fallon and Questlove also provided vocals with the late night host holding a peach as he sang.

Instruments used included a kazoo, brown paper bags, clappers, a bongo, trash can drums, a ukulele and more.

"Peaches" appears on Bieber's sixth studio album, titled Justice, which was released in March. The original track also features Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Justice also contains the singles "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper and "Lonely" with Benny Blanco.

Bieber also released a surprise gospel-infused EP titled Freedom on Easter in April.