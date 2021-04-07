April 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the title of Jon Stewart's new series on Wednesday. The Problem with Jon Stewart will premiere in the fall.

The Problem will explore a different national topic in each hour-long episode with a companion podcast further exploring those issues. Stewart will write, host and produce the show.

Stewart's Busboy Productions has a multi-year first look deal with Apple of which The Problem is his first project. Apple first announced the untitled show in October.

The Problem marks Stewart's return to television after retiring as host of The Daily Show in 2015. Stewart hosted for 17 years, taking over for Craig Kilborn in 1998. Trevor Noah now hosts The Daily Show.

Since 2015, Stewart directed two movies -- Rosewater and Irresistible. Stewart also championed a 9/11 First Responders health care bill in Congress, which passed in July 2019.

Stewart will host and executive produce. Brinda Adhikari serves as showrunner. Stewart's manager James Dixon and Richard Plepler also executive produce.

Chelsea Devantez will be The Problem's head writer and Lorrie Baranek serves as executive in charge of production.