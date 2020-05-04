May 4 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey, Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg and Malala Yousafzai gave advice to graduating students on John Krasinski's Some Good News.

Krasinski featured the celebrities on Sunday after speaking with several graduates from the class of 2020 and allowing them to give their graduation speeches.

Winfrey, Stewart, Spielberg and Yousafzai then spoke with individual students and answered their questions.

Winfrey was asked about a low point in her career that ended up changing everything. The television icon described how she was let go from being news anchor and started hosting a daytime talkshow.

"I believe that failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction. It gets better because you've learned the lessons from the first time," Winfrey said.

Stewart was simply asked by a student, "Now what?"

"The person on Mr. Krasinski's show before you, their question was answered by Oprah. So I think it's clear sometimes in life you're gonna get the short end of the stick," Stewart said.

"You're about to enter into a world where no one's grading you, there's none of those things that will be going on. Stop completing things and start living them," the comedian continued.

Ryan Reynolds also appeared on Some Good News to report on the weather. The actor briefly walked outside and looked around before stating that it looked pretty good.

The segment was similar to when Brad Pitt recently gave a weather report on the YouTube series.