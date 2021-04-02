April 2 (UPI) -- Fox has canceled its animated comedy, Bless the Harts, after two seasons.

Deadline said the network liked the show about a working-class North Carolina family, but its ratings were too low to secure a Season 3 renewal.

Featuring the voice talents of Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjiani, the half-hour series will wrap its run in May, Variety said.

Since 2019, the show has been part of Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, which includes The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Duncanville and Housebroken.

The Simpsons was recently renewed for Seasons 33 and 34.