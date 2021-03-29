March 29 (UPI) -- Fox announced Monday the network has ordered Our Kind of People to series. Karin Gist adapts the Lawrence Otis Graham novel and executive produces with Lee Daniels.

Our Kind of People will premiere in the 2021 to 2022 season. It is the network's first drama series to be ordered for the season.

Graham's book, Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, depicts Black high society in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans and more. The Fox series focuses on Oaks Bluff in Martha's Vinyard as the setting for drama.

It follows Angela Vaughn, a single mom making her money with a hair care line aimed at Black consumers. Vaughn's family secrets will shake up the affluent Oaks Bluff community, the Fox synopsis says.

Daniels created Empire and Star for Fox. The Academy-Award nominated film director also says he is developing a Star movie. Daniels' latest film as director was The United States. Vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu.

Gist is a writer/producer who has worked on Girlfriends, House of Lies, Revenge, Star, Mixed-ish and more. Fox opened a writers room for Our Kind of People in September 2020 to develop the series.