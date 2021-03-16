March 16 (UPI) -- Showtime said it ordered a pilot for a possible TV series based on the Swedish novel and film, Let the Right One In.

Demián Bichir will produce the project and play Mark, "a husband and father who had the perfect life until it was turned upside down by a mysterious creature who bit his daughter (Eleanor) and then vanished into the night," the cable network said in a news release Monday.

Andrew Hinderaker -- whose credits include Away and Penny Dreadful -- will serve as showrunner and will executive produce, along with Seith Mann (Homeland, Blindspotting), who will direct the the first episode.

"The series is both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own," Hinderaker said in a statement Monday. "And casting a true artist like Demián epitomizes our bold aspiration to be one of the most terrifying shows on TV, and one of the most moving."

Bichir is known for his performances in A Better Life, The Hateful Eight, Alien: Covenant, The Nun, The Grudge, The Midnight Sky, Land, Weeds and The Bridge. He will soon be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong.