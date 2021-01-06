Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Stephanie Hollman says she was "nervous" for her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars Brandi Redmond and Tiffany Moon to meet.

Hollman discussed Redmond and Moon's first meeting during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Redmond and Moon met during the RHOD Season 5 premiere, which aired Tuesday. The pair talked after a racist video resurfaced of Redmond impersonating an Asian person with "squinty" eyes.

On WWHL, Hollman was asked what was going through her mind when Redmond and Moon, who is Korean, met and had a private conversation.

"You know, I was nervous, because I knew that Brandi was a little uncomfortable and just wanting to talk to Tiffany, and then I didn't really know how Tiffany was going to feel about everything with the video," Hollman said.

"I wanted to get them together to talk, because I do think it was an important conversation to have. But I was nervous about how it was going to go, absolutely," she added.

Hollman was asked if she agreed with Moon that Redmond was too upset while addressing the video with the group.

"I did not think that at all," she said. "You know, Brandi had a really hard time, she has a lot of guilt still. I think whenever she addressed everyone it was just a lot of guilt and remorse. It was a really heavy time for her, so I think it just all came out."

Redmond apologized for the video in a tweet Monday.

"A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity. I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions," she said.

A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity . I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.— Brandi Redmond (@BrandiRedmond) January 4, 2020

On WWHL, Hollman also answered questions about RHOD Season 5. She said Jennifer Davis Long has the most relationship drama during the season in her personal relationships.