Fantasia Barrino announced the sex of her unborn third child. Photo by tasiasword/Instagram Stories

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Fantasia Barrino has a baby girl on the way.

The pregnant 36-year-old singer announced the sex of her unborn third child in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Barrino shared the news alongside a photo of decorations, which included blocks that spelled out "baby" and pink, blue and white balloons.

"It's A Girl," she captioned the post.

On Wednesday, Barrino shared more photos from her gender reveal party and her future child's name.

"Keziah London Taylor," she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and musician Venzella Joy "Joy the Drummer" Williams were among those to congratulate Barrino in the comments.

"Congratulations!!!!" Burruss wrote.

Barrino is expecting with her husband, Kendall Taylor. She has two children, daughter Zion Quari, 19, and son Dallas Xavier, 8, from previous relationships, while Taylor is dad to a son, Treyshaun.

Barrino announced her pregnancy while discussing her fertility issues on Instagram Live in November.

"Keep trying and you will conceive," she told fans.

Barrino and Taylor married in July 2015.

Barrino came to fame after winning American Idol Season 3, which aired in 2004. She released her seventh studio album, Sketchbook, in October 2019.