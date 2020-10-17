Oct. 17 (UPI) -- CBS All Access announced it has renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a fourth season.

"We are back! #StarTrekDiscovery Season 4 production begins November 2," the show's Twitter feed said on Friday.

The post included a video of cast members Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, celebrating the renewal news in their respective homes.

Co-starring Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz, Season 3 of the space drama debuted on the streaming service this week.

