Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill led the field with 15 nods when Tony Award nominations were announced on Thursday.
Moulin Rouge followed with 14 nominations, followed by Tina and Slave Play, both with 12; The Inheritance with 11; A Soldier's Play with seven; The Sound Inside with six; A Christmas Carol with five; Betrayal with four; and Frankie & Johnny, Grand Horizons and Linda Vista, each with two.
Tony-winning Aladdin actor James Monroe Iglehart hosted the online event during which the names of the nominees were read.
The prizes recognize excellence in Broadway theater. Winners are to be announced at a virtual ceremony later this year.
Few shows were eligible for contention because Broadway has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.
The New York theater industry is not expected to re-open until June 2021.
The nominees in the major Tony categories are:
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Seawall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie & Johnny
A Soldier's Play
Best Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit Moulin Rouge
Best Actress in a Musical
Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge
Elizabeth Stanley Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren Tina
Best Actor in a Play
Ian Barford Linda Vista
Jake Gyllenhaal Seawall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston Betrayal
Tom Sturridge Seawall/A Life
Blair Underwood A Soldier's Play
Best Actress in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango Slave Play
Laura Linney My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald Frankie & Johnny
Mary-Louise Parker The Sound Inside
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein Moulin Rouge
Derek Krena Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah Moulin Rouge
Daniel J. Watts Tina
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder Moulin Rouge
Lauren Patten Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor Tina
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer Slave Play
David Allen Grier A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey The Inheritance
Paul Hilton The Inheritance
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Jane Alexander Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour Slave Play
Annie McNamara Slave Play
Lois Smith The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek Linda Vista