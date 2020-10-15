Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill led the field with 15 nods when Tony Award nominations were announced on Thursday.

Moulin Rouge followed with 14 nominations, followed by Tina and Slave Play, both with 12; The Inheritance with 11; A Soldier's Play with seven; The Sound Inside with six; A Christmas Carol with five; Betrayal with four; and Frankie & Johnny, Grand Horizons and Linda Vista, each with two.

Advertisement

Tony-winning Aladdin actor James Monroe Iglehart hosted the online event during which the names of the nominees were read.

The prizes recognize excellence in Broadway theater. Winners are to be announced at a virtual ceremony later this year.

Few shows were eligible for contention because Broadway has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.

The New York theater industry is not expected to re-open until June 2021.

The nominees in the major Tony categories are:

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Seawall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie & Johnny

A Soldier's Play

Best Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit Moulin Rouge

Best Actress in a Musical

Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge

Elizabeth Stanley Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren Tina

Best Actor in a Play

Ian Barford Linda Vista

Jake Gyllenhaal Seawall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston Betrayal

Tom Sturridge Seawall/A Life

Blair Underwood A Soldier's Play

Best Actress in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango Slave Play

Laura Linney My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald Frankie & Johnny

Mary-Louise Parker The Sound Inside

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein Moulin Rouge

Derek Krena Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah Moulin Rouge

Daniel J. Watts Tina

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder Moulin Rouge

Lauren Patten Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor Tina

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer Slave Play

David Allen Grier A Soldier's Play

John Benjamin Hickey The Inheritance

Paul Hilton The Inheritance

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Jane Alexander Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour Slave Play

Annie McNamara Slave Play

Lois Smith The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek Linda Vista