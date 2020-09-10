Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar actress Jessica Chastain has signed on to play country music star Tammy Wynette in a Spectrum Originals/Paramount Network limited series called George & Tammy.

It is the adaptation of the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones.

George & Tammy will first have a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers on ViacomCBS' forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.

Abe Sylvia -- whose credits include Dead to Me -- serves as creator and executive producer. Other producers on the project include Chastain, Josh Brolin and Andrew Lazar.

"I first read Abe's feature script a few years ago and couldn't get it out of my head -- the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter," Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, said in a press release on Thursday.

"We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It's an honor to work with this dream team -- all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network -- we can't wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers."

The casting for Wynette's husband and musical collaborator, George Jones, has not been announced yet.

Wynette died in 1998 at age 55. Jones died in 2013 at age 81. The couple were married in 1969 and divorced in 1975.