Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa competed in a 60 minute Iron Man match for the NXT Championship on a special Tuesday edition of WWE NXT.

The match was made by NXT general manager William Regal last week after Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship due to injury. The event was titled NXT Super Tuesday.

Advertisement

An Iron Man match is won by having the most pinfalls or submissions after the 60 minute time limit expires. Balor, Cole, Gargano and Ciampa represent some of the best grapplers to ever compete on the black and gold brand and are all former NXT Champions.

Balor scored the first point after he nailed Cole with a Coup de Grace from the top rope. Ciampa was later poised to earn his first point after he nailed Balor with the Willow's Bell followed by the Fairytale Ending, however, his longtime rival Gargano threw him out of the ring and pinned Balor instead to get onto the board.

Cole scored his first point after performing the Panama Sunrise on Gargano. Ciampa was then able to create a four-way tie after unleashing a Fairytale Ending on Cole. Ciampa, as the clock started to wind down, was hobbled by his left knee which slowed him down.

Ciampa continued to fight through the pain and nailed Gargano with an Air Raid Crash, however, Balor immediately attacked Ciampa with a Coup de Grace after he landed to take a two point lead. Balor sat in the ring during the bout's final seconds as Cole quickly rushed back in.

Advertisement

Cole blasted Balor from behind with the Last Shot and narrowly earned the second and final point as time expired. Regal came out and announced that Balor and Cole will have to face each other one-on-one next week to determine the NXT Champion at NXT Super Tuesday II.

Also on WWE NXT, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango teamed up to take on Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Fight. Breezango consists of Tyler Breeze and Fandango while Legado del Fantasma includes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

The violent match featured the use of chairs, tables, garbage cans and ladders. Breeze even pulled out a fire extinguisher and used it on all three members of Legado del Fantasma.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium arrived onto the scene to get revenge on Breezango and helped Legado del Fantasma beat up Breeze. Fandango and Scott used a forklift to get extra height while they leaped onto their opponents. Scott then won the match after using the JML Driver on Escobar.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Candice LeRae defeating Kacy Catanzaro; Timothy Thatcher defeating Bronson Reed; and Rhea Ripley challenging Mercedes Martinez to a Steel Cage match next week.

Advertisement