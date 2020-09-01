Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Randy Orton, Keith Lee and Seth Rollins faced off in a Triple Threat match on Raw to decide the No. 1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Orton, Lee and Rollins each had to win a qualifying match earlier in the night to reach the Triple Threat bout in the main event. McIntyre was absent as he continues to recover from Orton kicking him in the head multiple times last week.

Advertisement

Lee was up first and defeated Dolph Ziggler with a Spirit Bomb to reach the Triple Threat. Orton easily defeated Kevin Owens with an RKO in his qualifying match due to Aleister Black attacking Owens from behind before the bell could ring.

Rollins was originally scheduled to face Rey Mysterio in his qualifying match but the high-flyer's son Dominik Mysterio took his place due to his father being injured. The Mysterio family were able to defeat Rollins and his disciple Murphy Sunday at Payback.

The Monday Night Messiah was mad at Murphy for the lost and made him leave the ringside area before his bout with Dominik Mysterio started. Dominik Mysterio put on an impressive performance against Rollins, and nearly won the match before he missed a Frog Splash from the top rope. Rollins then finished things with a Curb Stomp for the three count.

Advertisement

Orton played mind games throughout the main event, avoiding contact when he could, attacking at the perfect times and also briefly joined forces with Rollins. The Viper betrayed Rollins, eventually, and nailed him with a Draping DDT.

Lee used his superior strength to manhandle Orton and Rollins. The Limitless One went on a rampage and threw Rollins into Orton which he followed up by tackling Orton across the ringside area.

Lee, back in the ring, avoided a Curb Stomp and planted Rollins with a Spirit Bomb but Orton returned and took out Lee with an RKO. Orton then pinned Rollins to win the match and earn another shot at the WWE Championship. Orton will face McIntyre at at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sept. 27. The event features every WWE championship being defended on the same night.

Also on Raw, The IIconics took on The Riott Squad to determine who will face newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The loser of the bout would be forced to disband as a team.

The IIconics lost after Ruby Riott defeated Billie Kay with a roll up pin. Peyton Royce and Kay of The IIconics will be going their separate ways.

Royce, during the Raw Underground Segment, pushed Kay into the ring where she got attacked by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Advertisement

The mysterious Retribution group attacked once again and interrupted a Tornado Tag Team match between Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Andrade and Angel Garza.

Garza quickly ran to the backstage area with his guest Demi Burnett of The Bachelor fame, leaving his partner Andrade behind along with their manager Zelina Vega.

Garza, backstage, then left Burnett behind and ran away after encountering Retribution a second time. Burnett was also able to get away on her own.

Other moments from Raw included Mickie James defeating Lana after both argued about facing Raw Women's Champion Asuka; Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders defeating United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin; Riddick Moss defeating Titus O'Neil in Raw Underground; and Lashley, MVP and Benjamin beating Alexander, Apollo Crews and Ricochet in Raw Underground.